Iran’s Pezeshkian Lands in Russia for High-Stakes Gas Summit
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has arrived in Russia to attend the eighth summit of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF), an Iranian state broadcaster reported.
Pezeshkian is due to address the gathering of gas-exporting nations’ leaders, according to the broadcaster.
During his one-day trip, the Iranian leader may also hold bilateral talks with other participating heads of state.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced Friday that Pezeshkian would meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow this week.
In a post on Instagram, Araghchi said the meeting would build on discussions held during Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s Oct. 19 visit to Tehran.
The talks are expected to center on bilateral cooperation and regional and international developments.
The GECF is an intergovernmental organization that unites major natural gas producers, including Iran, Russia, Qatar and Algeria.
Pezeshkian is due to address the gathering of gas-exporting nations’ leaders, according to the broadcaster.
During his one-day trip, the Iranian leader may also hold bilateral talks with other participating heads of state.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced Friday that Pezeshkian would meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow this week.
In a post on Instagram, Araghchi said the meeting would build on discussions held during Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s Oct. 19 visit to Tehran.
The talks are expected to center on bilateral cooperation and regional and international developments.
The GECF is an intergovernmental organization that unites major natural gas producers, including Iran, Russia, Qatar and Algeria.
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