Canada-US Trade Deal Unlikely Before Midterms, Sources Warn
(MENAFN) Canada and the US are not expected to strike a trade deal before next week’s American midterm elections, a Canadian public broadcaster reported Monday.
Three unnamed sources told the broadcaster that Canadian government officials have warned industry groups in recent weeks that no agreement is anticipated before the Nov. 3 vote. They said there is no substantial engagement between the two sides, even as officials remain in contact.
The sources said the White House is consumed by the campaign. President Donald Trump is spending much of his time at rallies, with polls suggesting his Republican Party could lose the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate.
Canada-US Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc later confirmed that position in an interview with the broadcaster.
“We have continued to remain engaged with the United States. But we’re not going to rush into some particular circumstance and … agree to something that we don’t think is in Canada’s sovereign interest or economic interest,” he said.
Brian Clow, a former deputy chief of staff to former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, said some circles had pinned their optimism on the trade war’s unpopularity with certain American voters. “But that window appears to be entirely closed,” he said.
In an August post on his Truth Social platform, Trump threatened to raise tariffs on cars, trucks, auto parts and steel to 50% as of Jan. 1, 2027. LeBlanc said Washington has taken no official step yet but called the threat “obviously of concern.”
Meanwhile, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer rejected claims that Canada is being singled out, saying tariffs are “not focused on any one country,” according to the broadcaster.
Three unnamed sources told the broadcaster that Canadian government officials have warned industry groups in recent weeks that no agreement is anticipated before the Nov. 3 vote. They said there is no substantial engagement between the two sides, even as officials remain in contact.
The sources said the White House is consumed by the campaign. President Donald Trump is spending much of his time at rallies, with polls suggesting his Republican Party could lose the House of Representatives and possibly the Senate.
Canada-US Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc later confirmed that position in an interview with the broadcaster.
“We have continued to remain engaged with the United States. But we’re not going to rush into some particular circumstance and … agree to something that we don’t think is in Canada’s sovereign interest or economic interest,” he said.
Brian Clow, a former deputy chief of staff to former Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, said some circles had pinned their optimism on the trade war’s unpopularity with certain American voters. “But that window appears to be entirely closed,” he said.
In an August post on his Truth Social platform, Trump threatened to raise tariffs on cars, trucks, auto parts and steel to 50% as of Jan. 1, 2027. LeBlanc said Washington has taken no official step yet but called the threat “obviously of concern.”
Meanwhile, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer rejected claims that Canada is being singled out, saying tariffs are “not focused on any one country,” according to the broadcaster.
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