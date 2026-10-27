Bulgaria Presidential Election Heads to Runoff After First Round
(MENAFN) Bulgaria's incumbent President Iliana Yotova finished ahead in the first round of the presidential election, with preliminary results showing a narrow lead as nearly all polling station records had been counted by Monday.
Yotova and her vice-presidential candidate Kiril Valchev secured 34.759% of the ballots, while former Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov and his running mate Georgi Kandev received 31.953%, according to preliminary figures from the Central Election Commission.
The reported totals were based on 99.95% of polling station protocols from Sunday's vote. Approximately 4.4% of voters chose the ballot option stating, “I do not support any candidate.”
Neither ticket obtained more than half of the votes, meaning the two leading pairs will face each other in a second round scheduled for Nov. 1. Voter turnout was estimated at around 22%, according to reports from Bulgaria's public broadcaster.
The contest represents Bulgaria's eighth presidential election since 1992. Participation varied across the country, reaching its highest level in the capital, Sofia, while Kardzhali province, which has a substantial ethnic Turkish population, recorded the lowest turnout.
The Central Election Commission is expected to publish the final first-round results on Tuesday.
Yotova and her vice-presidential candidate Kiril Valchev secured 34.759% of the ballots, while former Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov and his running mate Georgi Kandev received 31.953%, according to preliminary figures from the Central Election Commission.
The reported totals were based on 99.95% of polling station protocols from Sunday's vote. Approximately 4.4% of voters chose the ballot option stating, “I do not support any candidate.”
Neither ticket obtained more than half of the votes, meaning the two leading pairs will face each other in a second round scheduled for Nov. 1. Voter turnout was estimated at around 22%, according to reports from Bulgaria's public broadcaster.
The contest represents Bulgaria's eighth presidential election since 1992. Participation varied across the country, reaching its highest level in the capital, Sofia, while Kardzhali province, which has a substantial ethnic Turkish population, recorded the lowest turnout.
The Central Election Commission is expected to publish the final first-round results on Tuesday.
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