Iraq, Jordan Seal 9 Deals as Free Trade Zone Push Gains Pace
(MENAFN) Iraq and Jordan signed nine cooperation agreements Monday spanning education, the environment, culture and economic affairs, according to a statement from the Iraqi prime minister’s office.
Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan presided over the signing ceremony in the Jordanian capital, the office said.
The agreements include memorandums of understanding on competition and anti-monopoly measures, environmental protection, consumer protection, and documents and archives.
The two governments also inked a memorandum on higher education and scientific research cooperation for 2026-2031. A separate memorandum links Jordan’s Diplomatic Institute with Iraq’s Foreign Service Institute.
Further agreements establish a mechanism to support small- and medium-sized enterprises, along with an amended executive program for cultural cooperation and an executive program for educational cooperation. Both programs run from 2026 to 2028.
The ceremony took place during al-Zaidi’s visit to Jordan, where he arrived at the head of a high-level delegation. He held talks with King Abdullah II and co-chaired an expanded meeting of the two countries’ delegations with Hassan.
The session focused on strengthening bilateral ties, especially in energy, the economy and investment, according to an earlier statement from the Iraqi prime minister’s office.
Al-Zaidi underlined the importance of creating a free trade zone between the two countries and described Jordan as “a strategic partner for Iraq.”
Hassan reaffirmed Amman’s commitment to ongoing cooperation and coordination with Baghdad to deepen integration across a range of sectors, according to the Iraqi statement.
Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and Jordanian Prime Minister Jafar Hassan presided over the signing ceremony in the Jordanian capital, the office said.
The agreements include memorandums of understanding on competition and anti-monopoly measures, environmental protection, consumer protection, and documents and archives.
The two governments also inked a memorandum on higher education and scientific research cooperation for 2026-2031. A separate memorandum links Jordan’s Diplomatic Institute with Iraq’s Foreign Service Institute.
Further agreements establish a mechanism to support small- and medium-sized enterprises, along with an amended executive program for cultural cooperation and an executive program for educational cooperation. Both programs run from 2026 to 2028.
The ceremony took place during al-Zaidi’s visit to Jordan, where he arrived at the head of a high-level delegation. He held talks with King Abdullah II and co-chaired an expanded meeting of the two countries’ delegations with Hassan.
The session focused on strengthening bilateral ties, especially in energy, the economy and investment, according to an earlier statement from the Iraqi prime minister’s office.
Al-Zaidi underlined the importance of creating a free trade zone between the two countries and described Jordan as “a strategic partner for Iraq.”
Hassan reaffirmed Amman’s commitment to ongoing cooperation and coordination with Baghdad to deepen integration across a range of sectors, according to the Iraqi statement.
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