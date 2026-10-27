Court Bars Flavio Bolsonaro From Leaving Brazil After Loss
(MENAFN) Brazil’s Supreme Court has ordered defeated presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro to hand over his passports and stay in the country, the senator said Monday, a day after he lost the runoff to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
In a video posted on US social media platform X, Bolsonaro said Federal Police officers delivered the order to him after he visited his father, former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is under house arrest.
He said Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes issued the ruling Sunday night, shortly after Lula was declared the winner.
No copy of the order was immediately available, and the legal basis for the travel ban remained unclear.
According to Flavio Bolsonaro, the decision rests on an Oct. 23 statement by his brother, Eduardo Bolsonaro, suggesting he should leave Brazil if he lost the election.
“I never thought about leaving the country,” Bolsonaro said. He added that he would surrender his passports as ordered while contesting the ruling.
He characterized the move as an attempt to intimidate him and vowed to press on with his political activities.
Bolsonaro also repeated his intention to seek the disqualification of Lula’s winning ticket, alleging irregularities in Sunday’s vote.
In a video posted on US social media platform X, Bolsonaro said Federal Police officers delivered the order to him after he visited his father, former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is under house arrest.
He said Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes issued the ruling Sunday night, shortly after Lula was declared the winner.
No copy of the order was immediately available, and the legal basis for the travel ban remained unclear.
According to Flavio Bolsonaro, the decision rests on an Oct. 23 statement by his brother, Eduardo Bolsonaro, suggesting he should leave Brazil if he lost the election.
“I never thought about leaving the country,” Bolsonaro said. He added that he would surrender his passports as ordered while contesting the ruling.
He characterized the move as an attempt to intimidate him and vowed to press on with his political activities.
Bolsonaro also repeated his intention to seek the disqualification of Lula’s winning ticket, alleging irregularities in Sunday’s vote.
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