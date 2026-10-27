Iran Signals Readiness for Regional Cooperation, Dispute Resolution
(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has expressed Tehran's willingness to strengthen cooperation with neighboring countries and work toward settling regional disagreements, according to reports on Monday.
During a meeting in the Iranian capital with representatives from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, members of the Mecca Defense Alliance, Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of greater solidarity and collaboration among Muslim-majority nations.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran, with firm conviction and serious determination, is ready to take steps toward deepening regional cooperation, resolving differences and drawing on the shared capabilities of Islamic countries,” he said.
The Iranian president added that Tehran would welcome any agreement that promotes regional unity, closer relations, greater security and development.
He also argued that Muslim countries could combine their resources and strengths to present the international community with a model built around justice and progress.
The remarks came as delegations from Iran, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan began four-country talks in Tehran on Monday. Discussions are expected to address regional security, Israel's activities across the region, and the latest developments in Palestine and Lebanon.
During a meeting in the Iranian capital with representatives from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, members of the Mecca Defense Alliance, Pezeshkian emphasized the importance of greater solidarity and collaboration among Muslim-majority nations.
“The Islamic Republic of Iran, with firm conviction and serious determination, is ready to take steps toward deepening regional cooperation, resolving differences and drawing on the shared capabilities of Islamic countries,” he said.
The Iranian president added that Tehran would welcome any agreement that promotes regional unity, closer relations, greater security and development.
He also argued that Muslim countries could combine their resources and strengths to present the international community with a model built around justice and progress.
The remarks came as delegations from Iran, Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan began four-country talks in Tehran on Monday. Discussions are expected to address regional security, Israel's activities across the region, and the latest developments in Palestine and Lebanon.
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