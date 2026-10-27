Ukraine Awaits US Approval for Patriot, NASAMS Missile Transfers
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Kyiv has been waiting for almost a month for US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to authorize the transfer of Patriot and NASAMS missiles needed to strengthen the country's air defenses.
In a statement posted on X, Zelenskyy said he had directed Ukrainian officials to bring the matter to Washington's attention “once again.”
The president said he had held a coordination call addressing weapons deliveries from international partners, alongside efforts to repair energy infrastructure damaged in Russian attacks.
“We are working on several tracks -- with the United States, Europe, and other partners that have stocks of PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles,” Zelenskyy said. “In particular, we have been waiting for nearly a month for Mr. Hegseth to sign off on missiles for Patriots and NASAMS.”
He also said the discussions covered preparations for next month's Ramstein-format meeting of countries supporting Ukraine. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of speeding up decisions that have remained unresolved for an extended period.
“Every support package is an opportunity to protect people's lives,” Zelenskyy said, thanking Ukraine’s partners for helping expedite critical deliveries.
The reported delay comes as Ukraine continues seeking additional air defense capabilities to counter Russian missile and drone attacks. According to reports last week, the Trump administration had postponed authorization for the transfer of Patriot interceptor missiles sought by Kyiv to defend against incoming strikes.
In a statement posted on X, Zelenskyy said he had directed Ukrainian officials to bring the matter to Washington's attention “once again.”
The president said he had held a coordination call addressing weapons deliveries from international partners, alongside efforts to repair energy infrastructure damaged in Russian attacks.
“We are working on several tracks -- with the United States, Europe, and other partners that have stocks of PAC-2 and PAC-3 missiles,” Zelenskyy said. “In particular, we have been waiting for nearly a month for Mr. Hegseth to sign off on missiles for Patriots and NASAMS.”
He also said the discussions covered preparations for next month's Ramstein-format meeting of countries supporting Ukraine. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of speeding up decisions that have remained unresolved for an extended period.
“Every support package is an opportunity to protect people's lives,” Zelenskyy said, thanking Ukraine’s partners for helping expedite critical deliveries.
The reported delay comes as Ukraine continues seeking additional air defense capabilities to counter Russian missile and drone attacks. According to reports last week, the Trump administration had postponed authorization for the transfer of Patriot interceptor missiles sought by Kyiv to defend against incoming strikes.
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