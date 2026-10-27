Israel Secures Patrol Vessel Deal with Greek Cypriot Administration
(MENAFN) Israel has reached an agreement to provide the Greek Cypriot Administration with a new offshore patrol vessel featuring advanced naval technology, according to an official defense ministry statement released Monday.
The agreement was formalized during a signing ceremony on the island by Israeli Defense Ministry Director Amir Baram and Stelios Kountouris, acting permanent secretary of the Greek Cypriot Administration’s Defense Ministry.
Under the arrangement, Israel Shipyards will construct the vessel, which will be equipped with a range of naval systems supplied by Rafael, an Israeli defense technology company.
The deal also includes improvements to the equipment installed on the administration’s existing patrol vessel, Ioannides, which was previously built by Israel Shipyards.
The agreement expands defense cooperation between the two sides through the delivery of new maritime capabilities and the modernization of existing naval equipment.
The agreement was formalized during a signing ceremony on the island by Israeli Defense Ministry Director Amir Baram and Stelios Kountouris, acting permanent secretary of the Greek Cypriot Administration’s Defense Ministry.
Under the arrangement, Israel Shipyards will construct the vessel, which will be equipped with a range of naval systems supplied by Rafael, an Israeli defense technology company.
The deal also includes improvements to the equipment installed on the administration’s existing patrol vessel, Ioannides, which was previously built by Israel Shipyards.
The agreement expands defense cooperation between the two sides through the delivery of new maritime capabilities and the modernization of existing naval equipment.
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