Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Israel Secures Patrol Vessel Deal with Greek Cypriot Administration

Israel Secures Patrol Vessel Deal with Greek Cypriot Administration


Date: 2026-10-27 04:36:42

(MENAFN) Israel has reached an agreement to provide the Greek Cypriot Administration with a new offshore patrol vessel featuring advanced naval technology, according to an official defense ministry statement released Monday.

The agreement was formalized during a signing ceremony on the island by Israeli Defense Ministry Director Amir Baram and Stelios Kountouris, acting permanent secretary of the Greek Cypriot Administration’s Defense Ministry.

Under the arrangement, Israel Shipyards will construct the vessel, which will be equipped with a range of naval systems supplied by Rafael, an Israeli defense technology company.

The deal also includes improvements to the equipment installed on the administration’s existing patrol vessel, Ioannides, which was previously built by Israel Shipyards.

The agreement expands defense cooperation between the two sides through the delivery of new maritime capabilities and the modernization of existing naval equipment.

MENAFN27102026000045017640ID1111871281


MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search