EU Unlocks USD5.4B for Ukraine, EPF Total Hits USD11.9B
(MENAFN) The Council of the European Union on Monday adopted eight decisions releasing about €4.9 billion ($5.4 billion) for Ukraine under the European Peace Facility (EPF).
Of the total, €4.7 billion ($5.2 billion) will partially reimburse member states for military aid they have already delivered to Kyiv. A further €230 million (about $254 million) will go to the EU Military Assistance Mission in Support of Ukraine, known as EUMAM Ukraine, the council said in a statement.
The package is a major step toward carrying out an agreement among member states to mobilize €6.6 billion (about $7.3 billion) through the facility. That deal also covers €1 billion (about $1.1 billion) in new military aid and continued funding for the training mission in 2027.
The new decisions raise total EPF support for Ukraine to €10.8 billion (about $11.9 billion), the council said. That figure includes €9.9 billion (about $10.9 billion) for military aid reimbursements and €950 million (about $1.05 billion) for military training.
With Ukraine’s war with Russia still raging since February 2022, the decisions reaffirm the bloc’s “continued firm and unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders,” the statement said.
The EU has also routed €3.5 billion (about $3.9 billion) in extraordinary revenues from immobilized Russian assets through the facility to cover Ukraine’s needs for ammunition, air defense and drones. More than €1.5 billion (about $1.7 billion) of that money paid for military equipment bought directly from Ukraine’s defense industry.
Created in March 2021, the EPF funds actions under the EU’s common foreign and security policy aimed at preventing conflicts, preserving peace and strengthening international security. Its remit includes military and defense assistance to partner countries.
Of the total, €4.7 billion ($5.2 billion) will partially reimburse member states for military aid they have already delivered to Kyiv. A further €230 million (about $254 million) will go to the EU Military Assistance Mission in Support of Ukraine, known as EUMAM Ukraine, the council said in a statement.
The package is a major step toward carrying out an agreement among member states to mobilize €6.6 billion (about $7.3 billion) through the facility. That deal also covers €1 billion (about $1.1 billion) in new military aid and continued funding for the training mission in 2027.
The new decisions raise total EPF support for Ukraine to €10.8 billion (about $11.9 billion), the council said. That figure includes €9.9 billion (about $10.9 billion) for military aid reimbursements and €950 million (about $1.05 billion) for military training.
With Ukraine’s war with Russia still raging since February 2022, the decisions reaffirm the bloc’s “continued firm and unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity within its internationally recognised borders,” the statement said.
The EU has also routed €3.5 billion (about $3.9 billion) in extraordinary revenues from immobilized Russian assets through the facility to cover Ukraine’s needs for ammunition, air defense and drones. More than €1.5 billion (about $1.7 billion) of that money paid for military equipment bought directly from Ukraine’s defense industry.
Created in March 2021, the EPF funds actions under the EU’s common foreign and security policy aimed at preventing conflicts, preserving peace and strengthening international security. Its remit includes military and defense assistance to partner countries.
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