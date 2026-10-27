Dictionary.com Selects “Maxxing” as Word of Year
(MENAFN) Dictionaryhas chosen “maxxing” as its 2026 Word of the Year, reflecting the growing influence of online slang centered on improving and optimizing different areas of everyday life.
The expression, also written as “-maxxing,” derives from “maximizing” and describes efforts to take something to its greatest possible level, according to the dictionary's definition.
Popular among members of Generation Z and Generation Alpha, the term has developed into a versatile slang expression that can be used as a noun, verb, adjective or adverb. Its applications range from fitness and personal wellness to technology and lifestyle habits.
Examples include “gymmaxxing,” which refers to optimizing exercise routines, “healthmaxxing” for maximizing health and wellness practices, “sleepmaxxing” for improving sleep, and “tokenmaxxing” for intentionally increasing the use of artificial intelligence tools.
“Maxxing really stood out this year because not only was it everywhere, in all types of articles, but it crossed a lot of different domains,” Steve Johnson, director of lexicography for Dictionary Media Group, which operates Dictionary.com, told a media outlet.
The phrase has also found its way into political discourse through expressions such as “homelandmaxxing.” Meanwhile, “cozymaxxing” describes attempts to maximize comfort and relaxation during leisure time.
Dictionarysaid the decision followed an assessment of search activity, social media patterns, news coverage and the term's broader cultural relevance. The selection underscores how internet communities continue to shape contemporary language and popular expressions.
The expression, also written as “-maxxing,” derives from “maximizing” and describes efforts to take something to its greatest possible level, according to the dictionary's definition.
Popular among members of Generation Z and Generation Alpha, the term has developed into a versatile slang expression that can be used as a noun, verb, adjective or adverb. Its applications range from fitness and personal wellness to technology and lifestyle habits.
Examples include “gymmaxxing,” which refers to optimizing exercise routines, “healthmaxxing” for maximizing health and wellness practices, “sleepmaxxing” for improving sleep, and “tokenmaxxing” for intentionally increasing the use of artificial intelligence tools.
“Maxxing really stood out this year because not only was it everywhere, in all types of articles, but it crossed a lot of different domains,” Steve Johnson, director of lexicography for Dictionary Media Group, which operates Dictionary.com, told a media outlet.
The phrase has also found its way into political discourse through expressions such as “homelandmaxxing.” Meanwhile, “cozymaxxing” describes attempts to maximize comfort and relaxation during leisure time.
Dictionarysaid the decision followed an assessment of search activity, social media patterns, news coverage and the term's broader cultural relevance. The selection underscores how internet communities continue to shape contemporary language and popular expressions.
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