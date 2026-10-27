Osimhen Double Sinks Fenerbahce as Galatasaray Retake Top Spot
(MENAFN) Victor Osimhen scored twice before halftime Monday to power Galatasaray to a 2-1 win over city rival Fenerbahce in round nine of the Turkish Super Lig, sending the hosts back to the top of the table.
The Nigerian striker found the net in the 29th and 44th minutes at RAMS Park. Irfan Can Kahveci replied for the visitors in the second half with a bicycle kick.
Galatasaray started brightly, and Baris Alper Yilmaz forced a save from Fenerbahce goalkeeper Ederson from a tight angle in the 15th minute. Fenerbahce nearly went ahead in the 26th minute, when a clearance attempt by Davinson Sanchez from an N’Golo Kante cross hit the post.
Osimhen made the breakthrough three minutes later. After a one-two with Yilmaz, he drove into the box and smashed a shot into the top right corner. Ederson denied him a second in the 38th minute, tipping his low effort from a tight angle behind for a corner.
The striker did not have to wait long to double the lead. In the 44th minute he headed home after redirecting a powerful first-time shot from Sanchez, which followed a long throw-in from Ismail Jakobs.
Galatasaray controlled the first half, with 11 shots, six of them on target. Fenerbahce failed to register a single attempt before the interval.
The hosts kept pressing after the break. Jakobs struck the crossbar with a header in the 55th minute from a Roland Sallai cross.
Fenerbahce cut the deficit in the 62nd minute. Kahveci controlled a pass from Oguz Aydin and fired in an acrobatic bicycle kick, beating goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir even though he got a hand to it.
The visitors pushed for an equalizer late on, but a header from Milan Skriniar was cleared near the goal line in the 90th minute. In stoppage time, substitute Leroy Sane forced another save from Ederson as Galatasaray held on for the win.
The result lifts Galatasaray to the top of the standings with 22 points from nine matches. Fenerbahce slip to fifth with 16 points.
The Nigerian striker found the net in the 29th and 44th minutes at RAMS Park. Irfan Can Kahveci replied for the visitors in the second half with a bicycle kick.
Galatasaray started brightly, and Baris Alper Yilmaz forced a save from Fenerbahce goalkeeper Ederson from a tight angle in the 15th minute. Fenerbahce nearly went ahead in the 26th minute, when a clearance attempt by Davinson Sanchez from an N’Golo Kante cross hit the post.
Osimhen made the breakthrough three minutes later. After a one-two with Yilmaz, he drove into the box and smashed a shot into the top right corner. Ederson denied him a second in the 38th minute, tipping his low effort from a tight angle behind for a corner.
The striker did not have to wait long to double the lead. In the 44th minute he headed home after redirecting a powerful first-time shot from Sanchez, which followed a long throw-in from Ismail Jakobs.
Galatasaray controlled the first half, with 11 shots, six of them on target. Fenerbahce failed to register a single attempt before the interval.
The hosts kept pressing after the break. Jakobs struck the crossbar with a header in the 55th minute from a Roland Sallai cross.
Fenerbahce cut the deficit in the 62nd minute. Kahveci controlled a pass from Oguz Aydin and fired in an acrobatic bicycle kick, beating goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir even though he got a hand to it.
The visitors pushed for an equalizer late on, but a header from Milan Skriniar was cleared near the goal line in the 90th minute. In stoppage time, substitute Leroy Sane forced another save from Ederson as Galatasaray held on for the win.
The result lifts Galatasaray to the top of the standings with 22 points from nine matches. Fenerbahce slip to fifth with 16 points.
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