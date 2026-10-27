Czech Public Media Funding Reform Faces Mass Protests
(MENAFN) Thousands of people took to the streets across Czechia over the weekend to oppose government plans to eliminate television and radio license fees, as officials continued pushing ahead with the proposed changes, according to reports.
Approximately 4,000 demonstrators assembled in Brno, the country's second-largest city, on Saturday, followed by a larger protest in Prague on Sunday. The demonstrations highlighted public resistance to the proposed overhaul, although an official attendance figure for the capital was not available.
The legislation cleared its initial reading in the lower chamber of parliament early Saturday. Under the proposal, household license fees would be replaced by direct state funding for Czech Television and Czech Radio.
Opponents argue that changing the funding model could threaten the financial security and editorial autonomy of the country's public broadcasters, leaving them more exposed to government decisions.
Prime Minister Andrej Babis's government maintains that the reform is intended to lower expenses for households. Officials have dismissed concerns that the proposed system would compromise the independence of public media.
Meanwhile, employees at both broadcasters have announced a one-day strike scheduled for Nov. 3 to demonstrate their opposition to the planned changes.
Approximately 4,000 demonstrators assembled in Brno, the country's second-largest city, on Saturday, followed by a larger protest in Prague on Sunday. The demonstrations highlighted public resistance to the proposed overhaul, although an official attendance figure for the capital was not available.
The legislation cleared its initial reading in the lower chamber of parliament early Saturday. Under the proposal, household license fees would be replaced by direct state funding for Czech Television and Czech Radio.
Opponents argue that changing the funding model could threaten the financial security and editorial autonomy of the country's public broadcasters, leaving them more exposed to government decisions.
Prime Minister Andrej Babis's government maintains that the reform is intended to lower expenses for households. Officials have dismissed concerns that the proposed system would compromise the independence of public media.
Meanwhile, employees at both broadcasters have announced a one-day strike scheduled for Nov. 3 to demonstrate their opposition to the planned changes.
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