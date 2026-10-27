UN Commission: Israel Killed Over 75,000 Gazans, Genocidal Acts Persist
(MENAFN) A UN commission said Monday that Israeli authorities and forces have committed war crimes and crimes against humanity across the occupied Palestinian territories, and that genocidal acts continue in Gaza despite a ceasefire.
Commission Chair Srinivasan Muralidhar told the UN General Assembly that more than 75,000 Palestinians have been killed across the Occupied Palestinian Territory since Oct. 7, 2023. The dead include at least 21,500 children and 11,000 women.
In its latest report, the commission said Israeli forces are still killing and wounding civilians, children among them, who approach or cross the Yellow Line in Gaza.
A ceasefire took effect Oct. 10, 2025, but the Israeli army has kept up daily attacks. Those strikes have killed at least 1,551 Palestinians and wounded 5,573 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.
Conditions in the occupied West Bank have also worsened sharply. The commission described Israeli military operations and violence by Israeli occupiers as part of a coordinated attack on Palestinians. It said the actions aim to expand settlements, annex Palestinian land and displace residents.
The commission concluded that Israel has committed crimes against humanity in the West Bank, including extermination, torture, rape and other forms of sexual violence. It also found that Palestinian children were persecuted because of their age, and that gender-based violence was being used to displace, subjugate and destabilize Palestinians.
The report further found that Palestinian security forces have increasingly used unnecessary or disproportionate force against Palestinians in the West Bank since Oct. 7, 2023. It added that the Palestinian Authority has failed to carry out effective, impartial investigations into killings or to provide remedies to victims and their families.
Muralidhar urged Israel to end its occupation of Palestinian territory, evacuate settlements and remove barriers to Palestinian self-determination. He also called on UN member states to stop any political, military, economic or financial support that helps sustain the occupation and settlements.
States must use every available means to prevent and punish genocide and back the International Criminal Court, he said, particularly given recent US sanctions on the court and its officials.
Muralidhar addressed the Assembly by video link after failing to secure a visa to travel to New York, despite his efforts.
Commission Chair Srinivasan Muralidhar told the UN General Assembly that more than 75,000 Palestinians have been killed across the Occupied Palestinian Territory since Oct. 7, 2023. The dead include at least 21,500 children and 11,000 women.
In its latest report, the commission said Israeli forces are still killing and wounding civilians, children among them, who approach or cross the Yellow Line in Gaza.
A ceasefire took effect Oct. 10, 2025, but the Israeli army has kept up daily attacks. Those strikes have killed at least 1,551 Palestinians and wounded 5,573 others, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.
Conditions in the occupied West Bank have also worsened sharply. The commission described Israeli military operations and violence by Israeli occupiers as part of a coordinated attack on Palestinians. It said the actions aim to expand settlements, annex Palestinian land and displace residents.
The commission concluded that Israel has committed crimes against humanity in the West Bank, including extermination, torture, rape and other forms of sexual violence. It also found that Palestinian children were persecuted because of their age, and that gender-based violence was being used to displace, subjugate and destabilize Palestinians.
The report further found that Palestinian security forces have increasingly used unnecessary or disproportionate force against Palestinians in the West Bank since Oct. 7, 2023. It added that the Palestinian Authority has failed to carry out effective, impartial investigations into killings or to provide remedies to victims and their families.
Muralidhar urged Israel to end its occupation of Palestinian territory, evacuate settlements and remove barriers to Palestinian self-determination. He also called on UN member states to stop any political, military, economic or financial support that helps sustain the occupation and settlements.
States must use every available means to prevent and punish genocide and back the International Criminal Court, he said, particularly given recent US sanctions on the court and its officials.
Muralidhar addressed the Assembly by video link after failing to secure a visa to travel to New York, despite his efforts.
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