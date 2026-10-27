Carney Sets Red Lines as Trump Says US-Canada Deal Is Close
(MENAFN) Prime Minister Mark Carney said Monday that a trade deal with the United States becomes more likely if Washington moves toward Canada’s core demands, but that Ottawa will sign only an agreement that serves the national interest.
Asked by reporters in Ottawa about a possible deal, Carney said: “To the extent to which the US is moving towards accepting those aspects, then there’s a greater prospect of a deal. But we’ll judge it, and if there is something, we’ll judge it as a whole,” he said.
Carney said firm limits led Canada to turn down the terms put forward in August. “We had very clear bottom lines, red lines, which meant that we were not willing to sign what was offered in August,” Carney said.
He said Canada has not closed the door on a deal. “Canada’s ready to sign an agreement that is in the interests of Canadians, all Canadians,” he said.
The comments came a day after President Donald Trump said Washington is “getting close to a deal” with Canada. Speaking to reporters Sunday ahead of a rally, Trump claimed Ottawa has long profited off the US.
Asked by reporters in Ottawa about a possible deal, Carney said: “To the extent to which the US is moving towards accepting those aspects, then there’s a greater prospect of a deal. But we’ll judge it, and if there is something, we’ll judge it as a whole,” he said.
Carney said firm limits led Canada to turn down the terms put forward in August. “We had very clear bottom lines, red lines, which meant that we were not willing to sign what was offered in August,” Carney said.
He said Canada has not closed the door on a deal. “Canada’s ready to sign an agreement that is in the interests of Canadians, all Canadians,” he said.
The comments came a day after President Donald Trump said Washington is “getting close to a deal” with Canada. Speaking to reporters Sunday ahead of a rally, Trump claimed Ottawa has long profited off the US.
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