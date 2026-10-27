Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Iran Open Regional Security Talks in Tehran
(MENAFN) Representatives from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Iran begin a four-country meeting in Tehran on Monday to discuss regional security challenges, Israel's activities across the region, and the latest developments in Palestine and Lebanon.
The discussions are being hosted by Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, with delegations from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan joining their Iranian counterparts in the capital.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are participating in the talks, highlighting Tehran's involvement in the discussions on regional affairs.
Türkiye is represented by National Intelligence Organization Director Ibrahim Kalin, while Saudi Arabia's delegation is led by Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman. Pakistan is represented by Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir.
The meeting brings together senior political, diplomatic, intelligence and military officials from the four countries as they address shared regional concerns, particularly security developments and the situation in Palestine and Lebanon.
The discussions are being hosted by Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, with delegations from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan joining their Iranian counterparts in the capital.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are participating in the talks, highlighting Tehran's involvement in the discussions on regional affairs.
Türkiye is represented by National Intelligence Organization Director Ibrahim Kalin, while Saudi Arabia's delegation is led by Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman. Pakistan is represented by Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir.
The meeting brings together senior political, diplomatic, intelligence and military officials from the four countries as they address shared regional concerns, particularly security developments and the situation in Palestine and Lebanon.
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