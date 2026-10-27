Der Leyen Promotes AI to Modernize Administration, Improve Services
(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen outlines plans to use artificial intelligence to modernize the EU executive's administrative operations, streamline internal procedures and reduce the regulatory burden on businesses and citizens.
Speaking at a press conference in Brussels alongside European Commissioner for Budget, Anti-Fraud and Public Administration Piotr Serafin and Catherine Day, head of the High-Level Group on the Future of the Commission's Civil Service, von der Leyen emphasized the opportunities technological progress creates for improving the institution's performance.
"Artificial intelligence offers new ways to work, new ways to improve processes, and find less burdensome ways to make the European Union work for business and citizens," she said.
Von der Leyen stressed that employees need appropriate training, expertise and technological resources to integrate AI effectively into their daily responsibilities. She also highlighted the importance of developing talent, simplifying administrative services and making more effective use of digital tools.
"We must give our colleagues the skills and tools to best use it, and we must develop talent, simplify services, and make better use of technologies," von der Leyen said.
She further underlined the importance of enabling the commission to operate "effectively and quickly," explaining that reducing unnecessary procedures, establishing clearer organizational structures and strengthening cooperation between departments would help employees concentrate on tasks with the greatest impact.
Speaking at a press conference in Brussels alongside European Commissioner for Budget, Anti-Fraud and Public Administration Piotr Serafin and Catherine Day, head of the High-Level Group on the Future of the Commission's Civil Service, von der Leyen emphasized the opportunities technological progress creates for improving the institution's performance.
"Artificial intelligence offers new ways to work, new ways to improve processes, and find less burdensome ways to make the European Union work for business and citizens," she said.
Von der Leyen stressed that employees need appropriate training, expertise and technological resources to integrate AI effectively into their daily responsibilities. She also highlighted the importance of developing talent, simplifying administrative services and making more effective use of digital tools.
"We must give our colleagues the skills and tools to best use it, and we must develop talent, simplify services, and make better use of technologies," von der Leyen said.
She further underlined the importance of enabling the commission to operate "effectively and quickly," explaining that reducing unnecessary procedures, establishing clearer organizational structures and strengthening cooperation between departments would help employees concentrate on tasks with the greatest impact.
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