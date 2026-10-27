Unsealed: DOJ Charges Comey Again Over Alleged 2016 Leak
(MENAFN) The US Justice Department has charged former FBI Director James Comey for a third time, accusing him of leaking national defense information in October 2016, according to court records unsealed Monday.
The two-count criminal information was filed under seal on Oct. 5 in the US District Court for the District of Columbia. It alleges that Comey “knowingly and willfully communicated, delivered, transmitted and caused that information to be communicated, delivered and transmitted to a person not entitled to receive it.”
Prosecutors claim that on Oct. 5, 2016, Comey, “through one and more co-conspirators directed Individual #1 to disclose national defense information to a reporter for a national news publication.”
The information subsequently appeared in an article in a national newspaper, a major business daily reported.
Acting Deputy Attorney General R. Trent McCotter signed the filing.
The department said it filed exactly 10 years after the alleged disclosure to preserve the case before the statute of limitations expired while it pursues a grand jury indictment.
Comey has asked the court to dismiss the case in sealed proceedings. He argues that an indictment is required within 10 years and that the filing does not meet that requirement.
“An indictment fundamentally differs from an information,” his lawyers said in a court filing.
Comey responded in a video posted on social media. He said: “It would almost be funny if it weren’t such an appalling abuse of the Department of Justice, one that we cannot become numb to.”
“Nothing’s changed with me. I’m still innocent. I’m still not afraid of these people, and I still believe in the independent federal judiciary,” he said.
President Donald Trump was asked about the charges as he arrived at Joint Base Andrews after a rally in Mississippi. He said: “I don’t know too much about it. I just heard about it.”
“I think he’s a dirty cop, James Comey, but I know nothing about it,” he said.
The two-count criminal information was filed under seal on Oct. 5 in the US District Court for the District of Columbia. It alleges that Comey “knowingly and willfully communicated, delivered, transmitted and caused that information to be communicated, delivered and transmitted to a person not entitled to receive it.”
Prosecutors claim that on Oct. 5, 2016, Comey, “through one and more co-conspirators directed Individual #1 to disclose national defense information to a reporter for a national news publication.”
The information subsequently appeared in an article in a national newspaper, a major business daily reported.
Acting Deputy Attorney General R. Trent McCotter signed the filing.
The department said it filed exactly 10 years after the alleged disclosure to preserve the case before the statute of limitations expired while it pursues a grand jury indictment.
Comey has asked the court to dismiss the case in sealed proceedings. He argues that an indictment is required within 10 years and that the filing does not meet that requirement.
“An indictment fundamentally differs from an information,” his lawyers said in a court filing.
Comey responded in a video posted on social media. He said: “It would almost be funny if it weren’t such an appalling abuse of the Department of Justice, one that we cannot become numb to.”
“Nothing’s changed with me. I’m still innocent. I’m still not afraid of these people, and I still believe in the independent federal judiciary,” he said.
President Donald Trump was asked about the charges as he arrived at Joint Base Andrews after a rally in Mississippi. He said: “I don’t know too much about it. I just heard about it.”
“I think he’s a dirty cop, James Comey, but I know nothing about it,” he said.
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