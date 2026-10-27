Harry Kane Wins 2026 Ballon d’Or, First Englishman Since 2001
(MENAFN) Harry Kane won the 2026 Men’s Ballon d’Or on Monday, becoming the first Englishman to take football’s top individual prize since Michael Owen in 2001. Alexia Putellas of Spain captured a record-equaling third Women’s Ballon d’Or.
The 70th ceremony took place at the London Palladium, the first time the event has been staged in the British capital.
Kane, 33, who plays for Bayern Munich and England, collected the honor for the first time after a 2025-26 season in which he scored 73 goals in 65 appearances across club and country. Sixty-one of those came in 51 matches for Bayern, who won a domestic double. The England captain added six goals at the 2026 World Cup, where his side finished third.
Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid and France placed second in the men’s vote, with Barcelona and Spain winger Lamine Yamal third.
Kane is the fifth Englishman to win the award, following Stanley Matthews, Bobby Charlton, Kevin Keegan and Owen. He takes over from Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain, the 2025 winner.
Putellas, 32, added to her 2021 and 2022 triumphs, matching the record held by her former Barcelona teammate Aitana Bonmati. The Spanish midfielder captained Barcelona to a quadruple in 2025-26, taking Liga F, the Copa de la Reina, the Spanish Super Cup and the Women’s Champions League. She was also named Champions League Player of the Season and helped Spain win the Women’s Nations League. Putellas moved to London City Lionesses in July after a trophy-filled spell at Barcelona.
The 70th ceremony took place at the London Palladium, the first time the event has been staged in the British capital.
Kane, 33, who plays for Bayern Munich and England, collected the honor for the first time after a 2025-26 season in which he scored 73 goals in 65 appearances across club and country. Sixty-one of those came in 51 matches for Bayern, who won a domestic double. The England captain added six goals at the 2026 World Cup, where his side finished third.
Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid and France placed second in the men’s vote, with Barcelona and Spain winger Lamine Yamal third.
Kane is the fifth Englishman to win the award, following Stanley Matthews, Bobby Charlton, Kevin Keegan and Owen. He takes over from Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain, the 2025 winner.
Putellas, 32, added to her 2021 and 2022 triumphs, matching the record held by her former Barcelona teammate Aitana Bonmati. The Spanish midfielder captained Barcelona to a quadruple in 2025-26, taking Liga F, the Copa de la Reina, the Spanish Super Cup and the Women’s Champions League. She was also named Champions League Player of the Season and helped Spain win the Women’s Nations League. Putellas moved to London City Lionesses in July after a trophy-filled spell at Barcelona.
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