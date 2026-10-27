Ankara Hosts Turkic States Summit to Boost Regional Cooperation
(MENAFN) Türkiye prepares to welcome leaders of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) for its 13th summit on Thursday and Friday, with discussions set to cover progress in trade, investment, energy, digital infrastructure and space exploration.
Held under the theme “Turkic Century: Unity in Language, Thought, and Deed,” the gathering will be hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, bringing member states together to strengthen regional partnerships across multiple sectors.
Cooperation among participating countries extends to transportation, digital innovation, agriculture and space technology, reflecting the organization's broadening economic and technical agenda.
During the summit, Türkiye is expected to take over the organization's rotating presidency from Azerbaijan. Participating leaders are also expected to endorse the Ankara Declaration, alongside additional agreements intended to strengthen institutional ties and coordination.
Digital development is set to feature prominently in the discussions. Türkiye has recently become the third OTS member, following Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, to ratify a digital economy partnership agreement designed to facilitate electronic commerce and cross-border data exchanges.
Technical cooperation among member states is also advancing through initiatives in agriculture and space. These include plans for a shared digital agriculture data platform and a framework agreement signed during the 77th International Astronautical Congress to coordinate a joint CubeSat satellite project.
Held under the theme “Turkic Century: Unity in Language, Thought, and Deed,” the gathering will be hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, bringing member states together to strengthen regional partnerships across multiple sectors.
Cooperation among participating countries extends to transportation, digital innovation, agriculture and space technology, reflecting the organization's broadening economic and technical agenda.
During the summit, Türkiye is expected to take over the organization's rotating presidency from Azerbaijan. Participating leaders are also expected to endorse the Ankara Declaration, alongside additional agreements intended to strengthen institutional ties and coordination.
Digital development is set to feature prominently in the discussions. Türkiye has recently become the third OTS member, following Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, to ratify a digital economy partnership agreement designed to facilitate electronic commerce and cross-border data exchanges.
Technical cooperation among member states is also advancing through initiatives in agriculture and space. These include plans for a shared digital agriculture data platform and a framework agreement signed during the 77th International Astronautical Congress to coordinate a joint CubeSat satellite project.
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