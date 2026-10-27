Yellow Vests Protests Leave Hundreds Injured Across France
(MENAFN) More than 500 people suffer injuries during Yellow Vests demonstrations across France on Saturday, including hundreds of police officers and protesters, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez announced on Monday.
Speaking to French media, Nunez said the injured included 267 members of law enforcement and more than 250 demonstrators.
Authorities detained at least 1,435 people nationwide over the weekend as protesters took to the streets to oppose the rising cost of living, the minister added.
Despite the high number of injuries and arrests, Nunez maintained that Saturday's demonstrations did not result in any major incidents.
He confirmed that three people sustained serious injuries in separate incidents in Toulouse, Reims and Clermont-Ferrand.
The interior minister also defended the partial curfews introduced in several French cities, arguing that regional prefects had the legal authority to impose restrictions whenever there was a threat to public order.
"The situation will not change much in the coming days," he said.
Partial curfews remain active in approximately 10 locations across France. The restrictions will continue to be enforced by regional authorities in coordination with local municipalities, Nunez added.
Speaking to French media, Nunez said the injured included 267 members of law enforcement and more than 250 demonstrators.
Authorities detained at least 1,435 people nationwide over the weekend as protesters took to the streets to oppose the rising cost of living, the minister added.
Despite the high number of injuries and arrests, Nunez maintained that Saturday's demonstrations did not result in any major incidents.
He confirmed that three people sustained serious injuries in separate incidents in Toulouse, Reims and Clermont-Ferrand.
The interior minister also defended the partial curfews introduced in several French cities, arguing that regional prefects had the legal authority to impose restrictions whenever there was a threat to public order.
"The situation will not change much in the coming days," he said.
Partial curfews remain active in approximately 10 locations across France. The restrictions will continue to be enforced by regional authorities in coordination with local municipalities, Nunez added.
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