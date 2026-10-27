Bangladesh Prime Minister Visits Japan to Boost Trade, Investment Ties
(MENAFN) Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman arrives in Japan on Monday for a four-day visit focused on deepening bilateral relations, attracting foreign investment and broadening cooperation on development initiatives.
The trip marks Rahman's first visit to Japan since assuming office earlier this year. He is accompanied by a 15-member delegation following an invitation from Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
Bangladesh aims to reshape its engagement with international development partners by prioritizing commercial cooperation, trade and investment over reliance on financial assistance, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir told reporters during the visit.
“The era of aid dependency has gone. Bangladesh also doesn’t want this aid dependent economy and it now emphasizes on partnership between countries,” he said.
Kabir added that Bangladesh's democratic transition following the 2024 uprising has attracted greater international attention, creating new opportunities to develop partnerships and increase trade and investment.
Japan remains Bangladesh's largest bilateral development partner and an important destination for its exports. Commercial exchanges between the two countries are estimated at approximately $4 billion.
The visit is expected to advance joint initiatives across several sectors, including agriculture, fisheries, workforce development, vocational training, trade and the modernization of local government institutions, Kabir said.
As part of his schedule on Monday, Rahman held meetings with members of the Japan-Bangladesh Parliamentary Friendship League and the chairman of the Japan-Bangladesh Committee for Commercial and Economic Cooperation.
The trip marks Rahman's first visit to Japan since assuming office earlier this year. He is accompanied by a 15-member delegation following an invitation from Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.
Bangladesh aims to reshape its engagement with international development partners by prioritizing commercial cooperation, trade and investment over reliance on financial assistance, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humayun Kabir told reporters during the visit.
“The era of aid dependency has gone. Bangladesh also doesn’t want this aid dependent economy and it now emphasizes on partnership between countries,” he said.
Kabir added that Bangladesh's democratic transition following the 2024 uprising has attracted greater international attention, creating new opportunities to develop partnerships and increase trade and investment.
Japan remains Bangladesh's largest bilateral development partner and an important destination for its exports. Commercial exchanges between the two countries are estimated at approximately $4 billion.
The visit is expected to advance joint initiatives across several sectors, including agriculture, fisheries, workforce development, vocational training, trade and the modernization of local government institutions, Kabir said.
As part of his schedule on Monday, Rahman held meetings with members of the Japan-Bangladesh Parliamentary Friendship League and the chairman of the Japan-Bangladesh Committee for Commercial and Economic Cooperation.
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