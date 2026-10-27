Israeli Drone Strike Hits Lebanon Home Despite Ceasefire Deal
(MENAFN) Israeli forces struck several parts of southern Lebanon on Monday, using a drone, artillery, an airstrike and controlled detonations in the latest breaches of a ceasefire, the country’s state-run news agency reported.
A drone dropped two bombs on a house between Shoukin and Mayfadoun in Nabatieh district. No injuries were reported.
Artillery fire hit the al-Sawwan area on the outskirts of Mayfadoun at intervals and struck Mansouri in Tyre district, the agency said.
Israeli troops also set off two large explosions in the al-Ruwais neighborhood of Zawtar al-Sharqiya, according to the state outlet, which gave no further details. Separately, an airstrike hit the outskirts of Qantara in the Wadi al-Saluki area of Marjayoun district.
In a separate incident, a person collecting scrap metal was hurt when a suspicious object exploded at the Deir Kifa junction in Tyre district. The agency did not disclose the person’s condition.
The attacks come despite a US-sponsored agreement reached on June 26 between Lebanon and Israel. The deal calls for Israel to withdraw gradually from occupied Lebanese territory in return for the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of armed groups.
Since March 2, Israeli attacks have killed at least 4,386 people and wounded 12,407 others in Lebanon, displacing more than 1 million, even as the agreement has been in place.
Israel still occupies parts of southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 war. In the latest conflict, its forces pushed roughly 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.
A drone dropped two bombs on a house between Shoukin and Mayfadoun in Nabatieh district. No injuries were reported.
Artillery fire hit the al-Sawwan area on the outskirts of Mayfadoun at intervals and struck Mansouri in Tyre district, the agency said.
Israeli troops also set off two large explosions in the al-Ruwais neighborhood of Zawtar al-Sharqiya, according to the state outlet, which gave no further details. Separately, an airstrike hit the outskirts of Qantara in the Wadi al-Saluki area of Marjayoun district.
In a separate incident, a person collecting scrap metal was hurt when a suspicious object exploded at the Deir Kifa junction in Tyre district. The agency did not disclose the person’s condition.
The attacks come despite a US-sponsored agreement reached on June 26 between Lebanon and Israel. The deal calls for Israel to withdraw gradually from occupied Lebanese territory in return for the deployment of the Lebanese army and the disarmament of armed groups.
Since March 2, Israeli attacks have killed at least 4,386 people and wounded 12,407 others in Lebanon, displacing more than 1 million, even as the agreement has been in place.
Israel still occupies parts of southern Lebanon, some held for decades and others seized during the 2023-2024 war. In the latest conflict, its forces pushed roughly 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) into Lebanese territory.
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