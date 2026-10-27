EU Customs Charges Drive Drop in Asian Parcel Deliveries to PostNL
(MENAFN) Dutch postal and logistics operator PostNL records a substantial decline in international parcel volumes during the third quarter of 2026, largely due to fewer shipments from Asian e-commerce retailers, according to reports published on Monday.
The company reported that international parcel deliveries dropped by nearly 32% during the three-month period, following a 15% decline in the preceding quarter that was also mainly linked to reduced shipments from Asia.
PostNL attributed the latest downturn primarily to changes in European Union customs regulations introduced on July 1.
Under the revised rules, packages worth up to €150 ($168) arriving in the EU from countries outside the bloc incur an additional customs duty of €3 for each product category.
A further charge is also scheduled to take effect in November, when shipments entering the EU from outside the bloc will face an additional €2 handling fee.
Despite the decline in international deliveries from Asia, PostNL experienced strong growth in parcel shipments within Europe. Volumes in this segment increased by more than 40% compared with the same quarter last year.
However, the company indicated that the expansion in intra-European deliveries was not sufficient to compensate for the steep reduction in parcels arriving from Asian markets.
The company reported that international parcel deliveries dropped by nearly 32% during the three-month period, following a 15% decline in the preceding quarter that was also mainly linked to reduced shipments from Asia.
PostNL attributed the latest downturn primarily to changes in European Union customs regulations introduced on July 1.
Under the revised rules, packages worth up to €150 ($168) arriving in the EU from countries outside the bloc incur an additional customs duty of €3 for each product category.
A further charge is also scheduled to take effect in November, when shipments entering the EU from outside the bloc will face an additional €2 handling fee.
Despite the decline in international deliveries from Asia, PostNL experienced strong growth in parcel shipments within Europe. Volumes in this segment increased by more than 40% compared with the same quarter last year.
However, the company indicated that the expansion in intra-European deliveries was not sufficient to compensate for the steep reduction in parcels arriving from Asian markets.
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