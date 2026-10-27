Gadi Eisenkot Challenges Netanyahu in Israel Election Race
(MENAFN) After spending 41 years in the Israeli military, former army chief Gadi Eisenkot is seeking to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Tuesday’s legislative elections, setting up a contest between two prominent figures with longstanding ties to Israel’s military and political institutions.
Eisenkot, 66, is leading the Yashar party, which he established in 2025. His campaign centers on forming a “change” government aimed at ending Netanyahu’s time in office. Netanyahu, 77, has served as prime minister for a combined period exceeding 17 years.
Opinion polls place Yashar ahead of Netanyahu’s Likud party, despite the newcomer participating in a national election for the first time.
However, surveys suggest that neither Eisenkot’s political bloc nor Netanyahu’s alliance is expected to obtain the 61 seats required to secure a majority in the 120-member Knesset.
This projected outcome means that the election result may not be determined solely by which party receives the most support. Instead, negotiations and potential partnerships between political parties after the vote are expected to have a major influence on the formation of the next government.
As the two candidates compete for power, the ability to assemble a parliamentary majority through post-election alliances could prove central to deciding who will lead Israel following the legislative elections.
Eisenkot, 66, is leading the Yashar party, which he established in 2025. His campaign centers on forming a “change” government aimed at ending Netanyahu’s time in office. Netanyahu, 77, has served as prime minister for a combined period exceeding 17 years.
Opinion polls place Yashar ahead of Netanyahu’s Likud party, despite the newcomer participating in a national election for the first time.
However, surveys suggest that neither Eisenkot’s political bloc nor Netanyahu’s alliance is expected to obtain the 61 seats required to secure a majority in the 120-member Knesset.
This projected outcome means that the election result may not be determined solely by which party receives the most support. Instead, negotiations and potential partnerships between political parties after the vote are expected to have a major influence on the formation of the next government.
As the two candidates compete for power, the ability to assemble a parliamentary majority through post-election alliances could prove central to deciding who will lead Israel following the legislative elections.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment