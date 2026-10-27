English Consultant Doctors Announce Strike Over Pay, Working Conditions
(MENAFN) Senior hospital doctors across England plan to walk out for two days on Nov. 25 and 26 in a dispute over salaries and workplace conditions, according to an announcement by the British Medical Association (BMA) on Monday.
Emergency medical services will continue throughout the industrial action, with staffing levels expected to resemble those maintained on Christmas Day. However, patients are likely to face substantial disruption to routine consultations and scheduled medical procedures.
In a joint statement, BMA consultants committee co-chairs Dr. Helen Neary and Dr. Shanu Datta said they had made repeated efforts to reach an agreement with the government through negotiations conducted in “good faith,” but that “time-and-time again ministers have kicked the can down the road.”
“Unfortunately, that road has now run out, and we have been forced to announce strikes,” they said.
Although consultants received a 3.5% salary increase this year, the union maintains that their earnings have declined by approximately 25% over the past 17 years after accounting for inflation.
The BMA is also demanding that the standard working week be shortened from 40 hours to 35 hours. Additional demands include improved compensation for work outside regular hours and revised pension rules that would give doctors more flexibility in deciding when to access their retirement benefits.
Emergency medical services will continue throughout the industrial action, with staffing levels expected to resemble those maintained on Christmas Day. However, patients are likely to face substantial disruption to routine consultations and scheduled medical procedures.
In a joint statement, BMA consultants committee co-chairs Dr. Helen Neary and Dr. Shanu Datta said they had made repeated efforts to reach an agreement with the government through negotiations conducted in “good faith,” but that “time-and-time again ministers have kicked the can down the road.”
“Unfortunately, that road has now run out, and we have been forced to announce strikes,” they said.
Although consultants received a 3.5% salary increase this year, the union maintains that their earnings have declined by approximately 25% over the past 17 years after accounting for inflation.
The BMA is also demanding that the standard working week be shortened from 40 hours to 35 hours. Additional demands include improved compensation for work outside regular hours and revised pension rules that would give doctors more flexibility in deciding when to access their retirement benefits.
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