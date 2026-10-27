European Leaders Welcome Student List Victory in Serbia Elections
(MENAFN) European leaders express support for Serbia's European Union ambitions following the Student List's victory in parliamentary elections, welcoming the outcome on Monday and pledging assistance with democratic reforms.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz described Sunday's election result as decisive in a social media post, congratulating the winning Student List.
“The parliamentary elections in Serbia have been clearly decided. We congratulate the Student List!” he wrote. “With its demands for the rule of law, the fight against corruption, and fundamental freedoms, it has reached the people.”
“We will actively support Serbia’s European path,” he added.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa also congratulated the Student List, highlighting public participation in shaping the country's political future.
In a joint statement published on X, the two officials said the Serbian people had turned out "in record numbers to shape their country's future."
"We stand ready to support reforms on the rule of law, media freedom, the fight against corruption and strong democratic institutions, and to work together to build Serbia’s future in the European Union," they wrote.
Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin likewise congratulated the Student List, reaffirming Ireland's commitment to supporting Serbia's institutional development during its current presidency of the EU Council.
“As Presidency of the EU, Ireland stands ready to support Serbia in its efforts to strengthen institutions, the rule of law and democracy.”
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz described Sunday's election result as decisive in a social media post, congratulating the winning Student List.
“The parliamentary elections in Serbia have been clearly decided. We congratulate the Student List!” he wrote. “With its demands for the rule of law, the fight against corruption, and fundamental freedoms, it has reached the people.”
“We will actively support Serbia’s European path,” he added.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa also congratulated the Student List, highlighting public participation in shaping the country's political future.
In a joint statement published on X, the two officials said the Serbian people had turned out "in record numbers to shape their country's future."
"We stand ready to support reforms on the rule of law, media freedom, the fight against corruption and strong democratic institutions, and to work together to build Serbia’s future in the European Union," they wrote.
Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin likewise congratulated the Student List, reaffirming Ireland's commitment to supporting Serbia's institutional development during its current presidency of the EU Council.
“As Presidency of the EU, Ireland stands ready to support Serbia in its efforts to strengthen institutions, the rule of law and democracy.”
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