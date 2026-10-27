Saudi Air Defenses Down 3 Houthi Missiles Aimed at Eastern Province
(MENAFN) Saudi-led coalition air defenses intercepted and destroyed three ballistic missiles fired by Yemen’s Houthi group at Saudi Arabia’s Eastern Province, the coalition said early Tuesday, marking another flare-up in a conflict that has intensified in recent months.
The coalition gave no indication of the missiles’ intended targets and released no information on casualties or damage.
The strike attempt followed a separate interception on Monday, when the coalition said it shot down three drones over the Riyadh region and southern Saudi Arabia. It did not name who launched the drones or what they were meant to hit.
The coalition also said it hit Houthi positions inside Yemen, destroying ballistic missile launchers, storage tunnels and a missile depot. Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said the operations were designed to dismantle the group’s ballistic missile network and cut its supply routes.
The exchanges come as tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis have climbed steadily since July, while fighting has also resumed between the Houthis and Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition backing the Yemeni government against the Houthis since March 2015. The Houthis have held the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country since September 2014.
The coalition gave no indication of the missiles’ intended targets and released no information on casualties or damage.
The strike attempt followed a separate interception on Monday, when the coalition said it shot down three drones over the Riyadh region and southern Saudi Arabia. It did not name who launched the drones or what they were meant to hit.
The coalition also said it hit Houthi positions inside Yemen, destroying ballistic missile launchers, storage tunnels and a missile depot. Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said the operations were designed to dismantle the group’s ballistic missile network and cut its supply routes.
The exchanges come as tensions between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis have climbed steadily since July, while fighting has also resumed between the Houthis and Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
Saudi Arabia has led a military coalition backing the Yemeni government against the Houthis since March 2015. The Houthis have held the capital, Sanaa, and other parts of the country since September 2014.
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