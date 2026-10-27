Iraq to Launch 1,200-km Development Road Extension in 2027
(MENAFN) Iraq will start building an extension of its Development Road corridor in early 2027, Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi announced Monday, as Baghdad pushes to reposition itself as a trade crossroads between East and West.
Al-Zaidi outlined the plan to Iraqi business leaders and investors gathered in Jordan’s capital. The extension will include industrial cities, while Grand Faw Port is slated to open at full capacity for commercial shipping, his media office said in a statement.
The Development Road is a planned rail and highway link running from the port in southern Iraq to the Turkish border, with onward connections through Türkiye into Europe. Its Iraqi stretch spans roughly 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) and is designed to create a freight route between Gulf and European markets.
Al-Zaidi said the projects would turn Iraq into a major transit hub for trade between East and West.
The announcement builds on remarks he made Friday, when he said Baghdad would invite Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the groundbreaking ceremony once Iraq’s budget was approved.
Iraq, Türkiye, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates signed a memorandum of understanding in April 2024 to cooperate on the project.
Al-Zaidi outlined the plan to Iraqi business leaders and investors gathered in Jordan’s capital. The extension will include industrial cities, while Grand Faw Port is slated to open at full capacity for commercial shipping, his media office said in a statement.
The Development Road is a planned rail and highway link running from the port in southern Iraq to the Turkish border, with onward connections through Türkiye into Europe. Its Iraqi stretch spans roughly 1,200 kilometers (745 miles) and is designed to create a freight route between Gulf and European markets.
Al-Zaidi said the projects would turn Iraq into a major transit hub for trade between East and West.
The announcement builds on remarks he made Friday, when he said Baghdad would invite Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to the groundbreaking ceremony once Iraq’s budget was approved.
Iraq, Türkiye, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates signed a memorandum of understanding in April 2024 to cooperate on the project.
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