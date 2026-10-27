China Opposes Attempts to Hijack ASEAN Defense Talks
(MENAFN) China calls for the upcoming ASEAN defense ministers' gathering to remain focused on regional cooperation, warning against attempts to exploit the forum for individual interests as US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth prepares to attend, according to reports on Monday.
"We oppose attempts by anyone to use this platform to seek selfish gains, hijack ASEAN, or create trouble," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing, without identifying any country or individual.
The ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting Plus is scheduled to open on Wednesday in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, which currently holds the rotating chairmanship of the 11-member regional bloc. The country is also preparing to host the organization's annual summit next month.
Guo emphasized that the expanded defense meeting, which brings ASEAN members together with partner countries, should help strengthen communication, build mutual confidence and encourage greater regional cooperation.
Beijing has yet to confirm whether Chinese representatives will participate in this week's gathering under the expanded format.
Meanwhile, Hegseth is expected to conduct bilateral and multilateral discussions during the meeting, focusing on strengthening deterrence, reinforcing key alliances and partnerships, as well as encouraging countries across the region to share security responsibilities more broadly, according to the Pentagon.
"We oppose attempts by anyone to use this platform to seek selfish gains, hijack ASEAN, or create trouble," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing, without identifying any country or individual.
The ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting Plus is scheduled to open on Wednesday in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, which currently holds the rotating chairmanship of the 11-member regional bloc. The country is also preparing to host the organization's annual summit next month.
Guo emphasized that the expanded defense meeting, which brings ASEAN members together with partner countries, should help strengthen communication, build mutual confidence and encourage greater regional cooperation.
Beijing has yet to confirm whether Chinese representatives will participate in this week's gathering under the expanded format.
Meanwhile, Hegseth is expected to conduct bilateral and multilateral discussions during the meeting, focusing on strengthening deterrence, reinforcing key alliances and partnerships, as well as encouraging countries across the region to share security responsibilities more broadly, according to the Pentagon.
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