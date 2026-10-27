Saudi Arabia Lifts Emergency Alert in Najran After Threat Passes
(MENAFN) Saudi authorities issued an emergency alert in the southern city of Najran on Tuesday over a potential threat, later confirming that the danger had subsided.
The National Early Warning Platform notified residents of the possible risk and called on them to comply with safety guidance. However, the initial warning did not identify the nature of the threat or provide additional information.
A follow-up notification confirmed that the situation in Najran had returned to a state in which the alert was no longer necessary. Authorities nevertheless urged residents to continue following Civil Defense instructions and strictly refrain from gathering or recording footage.
The warning comes amid rising tensions between the Houthi group and the Saudi-led coalition, which supports Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
Saudi Arabia has experienced repeated missile and drone attacks attributed to the Houthis in recent weeks.
The National Early Warning Platform notified residents of the possible risk and called on them to comply with safety guidance. However, the initial warning did not identify the nature of the threat or provide additional information.
A follow-up notification confirmed that the situation in Najran had returned to a state in which the alert was no longer necessary. Authorities nevertheless urged residents to continue following Civil Defense instructions and strictly refrain from gathering or recording footage.
The warning comes amid rising tensions between the Houthi group and the Saudi-led coalition, which supports Yemen’s internationally recognized government.
Saudi Arabia has experienced repeated missile and drone attacks attributed to the Houthis in recent weeks.
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