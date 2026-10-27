Ben-Gvir Storms Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Police Protection
(MENAFN) Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir enters the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem on Monday, accompanied by extensive police protection, one day before Israel's general elections.
According to reports, Ben-Gvir visited the sensitive religious site under strict security arrangements before offering prayers at the Al-Buraq Wall, also known as the Western Wall, which forms part of the western side of the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex.
Al-Aqsa Mosque ranks among Islam's holiest religious sites, holding the third position in importance for Muslims. The same area is known to Jews as the Temple Mount, who associate it with the location of two ancient Jewish temples.
Images circulated in Israeli media showed Ben-Gvir inside the compound surrounded by police officers and specialized security units. Other photographs depicted him praying at the site.
The minister did not announce the visit beforehand, following a pattern seen during several earlier visits since he assumed office in late 2022.
Palestinian political groups accused Ben-Gvir of exploiting policies directed at Palestinians, their homes and religious sites to advance his electoral campaign. They also alleged that such actions were intended to pressure Arab voters in Israel.
The minister has also faced criticism over measures affecting mosques and the demolition of Palestinian homes, which Palestinian groups say have featured in his election campaign.
According to reports, Ben-Gvir visited the sensitive religious site under strict security arrangements before offering prayers at the Al-Buraq Wall, also known as the Western Wall, which forms part of the western side of the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex.
Al-Aqsa Mosque ranks among Islam's holiest religious sites, holding the third position in importance for Muslims. The same area is known to Jews as the Temple Mount, who associate it with the location of two ancient Jewish temples.
Images circulated in Israeli media showed Ben-Gvir inside the compound surrounded by police officers and specialized security units. Other photographs depicted him praying at the site.
The minister did not announce the visit beforehand, following a pattern seen during several earlier visits since he assumed office in late 2022.
Palestinian political groups accused Ben-Gvir of exploiting policies directed at Palestinians, their homes and religious sites to advance his electoral campaign. They also alleged that such actions were intended to pressure Arab voters in Israel.
The minister has also faced criticism over measures affecting mosques and the demolition of Palestinian homes, which Palestinian groups say have featured in his election campaign.
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