Israeli Bulldozers Raze Qalqilya Home; 3 Treated for Tear Gas
(MENAFN) Israeli forces bulldozed a Palestinian family home in Qalqilya on Monday, forcing the owner out before the demolition and firing tear gas as confrontations erupted nearby, local sources told a news agency.
Troops rolled into the city with two bulldozers and made straight for the al-Naqqar neighborhood home of Naim Abu Shihab. They ordered him to leave, then razed the property, the sources said. The stated reason for the demolition was the absence of a building permit.
Clashes broke out in the neighborhood, where Israeli forces opened fire and launched tear gas canisters along al-Malaab Street. No one was reported wounded by gunfire. The Palestine Red Crescent said its crews treated three people at the scene for tear gas inhalation.
Local sources also reported that troops damaged sidewalks in the city’s central market area.
The raid came on a day of wider violence. Earlier Monday, the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said it had documented 13 attacks by Israeli forces and settlers on farmers and their land across four West Bank governorates.
Violence by the Israeli military and settlers has escalated across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip began in October 2023. The attacks have included killings and detentions of Palestinians, demolitions of homes and other structures, and the burning of mosques and vehicles. Farmland has been bulldozed, farmers have been blocked from reaching their fields, and Palestinian communities have been displaced, all alongside illegal settlement expansion.
Troops rolled into the city with two bulldozers and made straight for the al-Naqqar neighborhood home of Naim Abu Shihab. They ordered him to leave, then razed the property, the sources said. The stated reason for the demolition was the absence of a building permit.
Clashes broke out in the neighborhood, where Israeli forces opened fire and launched tear gas canisters along al-Malaab Street. No one was reported wounded by gunfire. The Palestine Red Crescent said its crews treated three people at the scene for tear gas inhalation.
Local sources also reported that troops damaged sidewalks in the city’s central market area.
The raid came on a day of wider violence. Earlier Monday, the Palestinian Colonization and Wall Resistance Commission said it had documented 13 attacks by Israeli forces and settlers on farmers and their land across four West Bank governorates.
Violence by the Israeli military and settlers has escalated across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip began in October 2023. The attacks have included killings and detentions of Palestinians, demolitions of homes and other structures, and the burning of mosques and vehicles. Farmland has been bulldozed, farmers have been blocked from reaching their fields, and Palestinian communities have been displaced, all alongside illegal settlement expansion.
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