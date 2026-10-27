German Suspect Faces Terrorism Charges Over Alleged Daesh Recruitment Plot
(MENAFN) German authorities arrest a 21-year-old citizen at Frankfurt Airport over allegations that he attempted to join the Daesh terrorist organization abroad and planned a serious act of violence threatening national security, according to prosecutors.
The suspect, identified as Joshua W., was detained on Friday evening upon returning to Germany from overseas. The arrest was carried out under a warrant issued by the Federal Court of Justice.
Investigators suspect the young man sought to join Daesh outside Germany and intended to prepare for an attack that could endanger the state.
According to prosecutors, the suspect departed Berlin for Ethiopia in January 2025, intending to enter Somalia and become a member of the extremist group. He allegedly planned to undergo military training to carry out attacks against people he considered unbelievers.
After failing to cross into Somalia, he reportedly changed his destination and traveled to Pakistan in an effort to join the organization there. Pakistani authorities arrested him in February 2025.
On Saturday, an investigating judge at the Federal Court of Justice formally enforced the arrest warrant and ordered the suspect to remain in pretrial detention as the legal proceedings continue.
The suspect, identified as Joshua W., was detained on Friday evening upon returning to Germany from overseas. The arrest was carried out under a warrant issued by the Federal Court of Justice.
Investigators suspect the young man sought to join Daesh outside Germany and intended to prepare for an attack that could endanger the state.
According to prosecutors, the suspect departed Berlin for Ethiopia in January 2025, intending to enter Somalia and become a member of the extremist group. He allegedly planned to undergo military training to carry out attacks against people he considered unbelievers.
After failing to cross into Somalia, he reportedly changed his destination and traveled to Pakistan in an effort to join the organization there. Pakistani authorities arrested him in February 2025.
On Saturday, an investigating judge at the Federal Court of Justice formally enforced the arrest warrant and ordered the suspect to remain in pretrial detention as the legal proceedings continue.
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