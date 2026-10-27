Trump Hits Back at Obama Over White House ‘Cheesecake’ Jibe
(MENAFN) Donald Trump on Monday defended his White House construction projects, saying the work relaxes him and firing back at criticism from predecessor Barack Obama.
Speaking at a rally in Corinth, Mississippi, the US president said: “I’m really good in real estate and fixing things. I fix things very good, very beautifully, and I always build beautiful and inexpensive,” Trump told the crowd.
“I can do it naturally. It’s a natural thing. It actually relaxes me,” he said.
Obama had said over the weekend that the renovations made the White House look like “Saddam Hussein opened up a Cheesecake Factory.”
Trump seized on the comparison. “He said, ‘This isn’t a Cheesecake Factory.’ Can you believe it? Which is a very successful company. He doesn’t like successful companies,” Trump said.
The president described the residence as being in “horrible condition” when he took over. “The plaster was falling off the exterior.”
He said decorative trim around several windows had “fallen off or half fallen off,” and described the fix this way: “We made a mold of the good one, and we put it on the other one, and we got it all beautiful.”
On the ballroom under construction in the East Wing, Trump said: “I would have done it the first time, but I was under siege by the radical lunatics. ... So I didn’t have time.”
He also called the White House “a symbol of America” that must be properly maintained.
Speaking at a rally in Corinth, Mississippi, the US president said: “I’m really good in real estate and fixing things. I fix things very good, very beautifully, and I always build beautiful and inexpensive,” Trump told the crowd.
“I can do it naturally. It’s a natural thing. It actually relaxes me,” he said.
Obama had said over the weekend that the renovations made the White House look like “Saddam Hussein opened up a Cheesecake Factory.”
Trump seized on the comparison. “He said, ‘This isn’t a Cheesecake Factory.’ Can you believe it? Which is a very successful company. He doesn’t like successful companies,” Trump said.
The president described the residence as being in “horrible condition” when he took over. “The plaster was falling off the exterior.”
He said decorative trim around several windows had “fallen off or half fallen off,” and described the fix this way: “We made a mold of the good one, and we put it on the other one, and we got it all beautiful.”
On the ballroom under construction in the East Wing, Trump said: “I would have done it the first time, but I was under siege by the radical lunatics. ... So I didn’t have time.”
He also called the White House “a symbol of America” that must be properly maintained.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment