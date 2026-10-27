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Egyptian Lawmakers Approve Military Assistance to Saudi Arabia

Egyptian Lawmakers Approve Military Assistance to Saudi Arabia


Date: 2026-10-27 04:00:41

(MENAFN) Egypt's House of Representatives approves President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's request to provide military assistance to Saudi Arabia, according to a statement issued by parliament on Monday.

The decision comes after lawmakers held a series of closed-door meetings to consider granting the president authority to support the kingdom militarily, potentially through troop deployments, as tensions across the region intensify.

The authorization passed with the backing of two-thirds of parliament's members, allowing Sisi to take action in coordination with Saudi Arabia to protect its territory, sovereignty and holy sites, the parliamentary statement said.

The approval follows confidential parliamentary sessions conducted on Oct. 18, 19 and 26 at the president's request.

During the discussions, lawmakers examined regional developments and their potential consequences for Egypt's national security and broader Arab security interests. Representatives from various political parties, alongside independent members, took part in the deliberations.

Parliament added that the authorization aligns with decisions adopted by Egypt's National Defense Council during its meeting on Oct. 18.

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