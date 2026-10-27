Drone Strike Disrupts Electricity Across Sudanese Capital
(MENAFN) A drone strike targeting an electricity substation in Omdurman, west of Khartoum, triggered widespread power outages across Sudan’s capital on Tuesday, according to eyewitness accounts.
Witnesses said the drone hit the Al-Markhiyat power substation in northwestern Omdurman early Tuesday, interrupting electricity supplies to large parts of Khartoum.
Residents in several neighborhoods across the capital also reported power disruptions during the morning hours.
Videos shared on social media appeared to show smoke rising from the Al-Markhiyat electricity facility following the reported strike.
As of 0630GMT, Sudanese authorities had not issued an official statement detailing the damage or identifying those responsible for the attack.
The incident followed accusations made a day earlier by Sudan’s Electricity Company, which blamed the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for drone strikes against five electricity substations. The facilities were located in Sennar in southeastern Sudan, Gedaref in the east, and Al-Jazira in the central part of the country.
According to the state-owned company, the attacks caused significant damage to the infrastructure and disrupted electricity supplies across the three states, as well as White Nile state in central Sudan.
Sudanese authorities and human rights organizations have repeatedly accused the RSF of attacking civilian infrastructure. The paramilitary group seldom responds to such allegations but maintains that it operates to protect civilians.
Sudan’s army and the RSF have been fighting since April 2023, following disagreements over plans to integrate the paramilitary force into the national military.
The ongoing conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced nearly 13 million and deepened famine and the humanitarian emergency across the country, according to UN and international estimates.
Witnesses said the drone hit the Al-Markhiyat power substation in northwestern Omdurman early Tuesday, interrupting electricity supplies to large parts of Khartoum.
Residents in several neighborhoods across the capital also reported power disruptions during the morning hours.
Videos shared on social media appeared to show smoke rising from the Al-Markhiyat electricity facility following the reported strike.
As of 0630GMT, Sudanese authorities had not issued an official statement detailing the damage or identifying those responsible for the attack.
The incident followed accusations made a day earlier by Sudan’s Electricity Company, which blamed the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) for drone strikes against five electricity substations. The facilities were located in Sennar in southeastern Sudan, Gedaref in the east, and Al-Jazira in the central part of the country.
According to the state-owned company, the attacks caused significant damage to the infrastructure and disrupted electricity supplies across the three states, as well as White Nile state in central Sudan.
Sudanese authorities and human rights organizations have repeatedly accused the RSF of attacking civilian infrastructure. The paramilitary group seldom responds to such allegations but maintains that it operates to protect civilians.
Sudan’s army and the RSF have been fighting since April 2023, following disagreements over plans to integrate the paramilitary force into the national military.
The ongoing conflict has killed tens of thousands of people, displaced nearly 13 million and deepened famine and the humanitarian emergency across the country, according to UN and international estimates.
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