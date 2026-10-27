Rodriguez Slams Machado’s Return as ‘Show,’ Demands Dialogue
(MENAFN) Venezuela’s acting president, Delcy Rodriguez, on Monday dismissed opposition leader Maria Corina Machado’s homecoming as a “show,” and pressed her to turn to political dialogue.
“Let’s move away from the show and focus on politics being something very serious,” Rodriguez said.
Machado came back to Venezuela on Sunday after more than 10 months abroad. She traveled from Barquisimeto to Caracas, where supporters gathered to greet her.
Rodriguez accused Machado of damaging the country by urging international sanctions and foreign intervention, and said she hoped the opposition leader would show “remorse and repentance.”
The acting president also rejected the idea that political persecution exists in Venezuela, while noting that she herself was “politically persecuted along with my family.”
She defended the ongoing negotiations between government representatives and opposition factions. Machado’s party, Vente Venezuela, has been left out of those talks, drawing criticism from opposition figures who say she deserves a seat at the table. Machado has said she will not obstruct the dialogue, while her allies are demanding wider opposition representation.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday that reconciliation efforts backed by Washington made Machado’s return possible.
The negotiations come as Venezuela works to reshape its political institutions and prepare for eventual elections. No date has been set for a vote.
Rodriguez said the government remains committed to dialogue and urged opposition figures to join the process instead of staging public demonstrations.
Her comments came as Machado’s return refocused attention on the opposition’s role in Venezuela’s political transition and the outlook for talks between rival groups.
“Let’s move away from the show and focus on politics being something very serious,” Rodriguez said.
Machado came back to Venezuela on Sunday after more than 10 months abroad. She traveled from Barquisimeto to Caracas, where supporters gathered to greet her.
Rodriguez accused Machado of damaging the country by urging international sanctions and foreign intervention, and said she hoped the opposition leader would show “remorse and repentance.”
The acting president also rejected the idea that political persecution exists in Venezuela, while noting that she herself was “politically persecuted along with my family.”
She defended the ongoing negotiations between government representatives and opposition factions. Machado’s party, Vente Venezuela, has been left out of those talks, drawing criticism from opposition figures who say she deserves a seat at the table. Machado has said she will not obstruct the dialogue, while her allies are demanding wider opposition representation.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Sunday that reconciliation efforts backed by Washington made Machado’s return possible.
The negotiations come as Venezuela works to reshape its political institutions and prepare for eventual elections. No date has been set for a vote.
Rodriguez said the government remains committed to dialogue and urged opposition figures to join the process instead of staging public demonstrations.
Her comments came as Machado’s return refocused attention on the opposition’s role in Venezuela’s political transition and the outlook for talks between rival groups.
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