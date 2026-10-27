Malaysia Seeks Myanmar Answers Over Detention of Repatriated Nationals
(MENAFN) Malaysia will seek clarification from Myanmar following reports that hundreds of Malaysian-repatriated nationals remain in military custody in Yangon, Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan said.
Speaking Monday, Mohamad said Kuala Lumpur would also direct its chargé d'affaires in Myanmar to investigate the reports and establish the circumstances and condition of those allegedly detained.
"We will ask the Myanmar government to explain if there are reports that 300 people are still being detained," he said, adding that Malaysia would "demand that the Myanmar government honour the assurances it gave us."
Mohamad emphasized that the repatriations had taken place voluntarily.
Earlier this month, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the country had returned 10,000 Myanmar nationals who had been held in immigration detention since January, using both air and sea transportation.
On Sept. 29, Malaysia returned another 1,476 Myanmar nationals aboard three Myanmar naval vessels as part of a wider arrangement covering approximately 5,000 people.
However, the UN refugee agency raised concerns about the operation, warning that the situation in conflict-affected Myanmar did not provide the conditions necessary for returns to be safe and sustainable.
Speaking Monday, Mohamad said Kuala Lumpur would also direct its chargé d'affaires in Myanmar to investigate the reports and establish the circumstances and condition of those allegedly detained.
"We will ask the Myanmar government to explain if there are reports that 300 people are still being detained," he said, adding that Malaysia would "demand that the Myanmar government honour the assurances it gave us."
Mohamad emphasized that the repatriations had taken place voluntarily.
Earlier this month, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the country had returned 10,000 Myanmar nationals who had been held in immigration detention since January, using both air and sea transportation.
On Sept. 29, Malaysia returned another 1,476 Myanmar nationals aboard three Myanmar naval vessels as part of a wider arrangement covering approximately 5,000 people.
However, the UN refugee agency raised concerns about the operation, warning that the situation in conflict-affected Myanmar did not provide the conditions necessary for returns to be safe and sustainable.
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