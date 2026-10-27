Russian Strategic Bombers Complete Extended Flight Over Arctic Waters
(MENAFN) Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers conduct a scheduled mission over international waters in the Bering Sea and Chukchi Sea, completing an operation that lasted more than 13 hours, according to reports from the Defense Ministry.
The long-range aircraft, operated by the Russian Aerospace Forces, received aerial refueling during the mission, while Su-35S fighter jets accompanied the bombers to provide protection, the ministry stated.
The statement also noted that military aircraft from other countries escorted the Russian bombers along certain sections of their flight route.
Russian long-range aviation crews routinely conduct missions over international waters across several regions, including the Arctic, North Atlantic, Pacific Ocean, Baltic Sea and Black Sea, according to the ministry.
The ministry maintained that all flights conducted by Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft adhere strictly to international regulations governing the use of airspace.
The long-range aircraft, operated by the Russian Aerospace Forces, received aerial refueling during the mission, while Su-35S fighter jets accompanied the bombers to provide protection, the ministry stated.
The statement also noted that military aircraft from other countries escorted the Russian bombers along certain sections of their flight route.
Russian long-range aviation crews routinely conduct missions over international waters across several regions, including the Arctic, North Atlantic, Pacific Ocean, Baltic Sea and Black Sea, according to the ministry.
The ministry maintained that all flights conducted by Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft adhere strictly to international regulations governing the use of airspace.
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