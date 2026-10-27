Egyptian Lawmakers Debate Military Support for Saudi Arabia
(MENAFN) Egypt's parliament continues closed-door deliberations on Monday over a proposal to authorize President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to provide military assistance to Saudi Arabia, potentially including troop deployments, as regional tensions persist, according to reports.
The latest meeting marks the third parliamentary session on the matter, chaired by Speaker Hisham Badawi. Two previous closed-door discussions took place last week following a request from Sisi, according to media reports.
Lawmakers are reviewing a presidential request seeking parliamentary approval for Egypt to offer military support if Saudi Arabia asks for assistance.
The discussions come after Egypt's National Defense Council, led by Sisi, examined recent regional developments, including attacks directed at Saudi Arabia.
Reports indicate that nearly 500 members of parliament have asked to participate in the debate, suggesting that further sessions could take place before lawmakers reach a final decision through a vote.
Deputy Parliament Speaker Assem el-Gazzar said more than 100 lawmakers had delivered remarks during the first two meetings, with most backing authorization for Sisi to deploy Egyptian forces to protect Saudi territory.
Despite the support expressed by many lawmakers for the proposal, el-Gazzar emphasized that Egypt continued to prioritize diplomatic efforts as its main means of preserving peace.
The latest meeting marks the third parliamentary session on the matter, chaired by Speaker Hisham Badawi. Two previous closed-door discussions took place last week following a request from Sisi, according to media reports.
Lawmakers are reviewing a presidential request seeking parliamentary approval for Egypt to offer military support if Saudi Arabia asks for assistance.
The discussions come after Egypt's National Defense Council, led by Sisi, examined recent regional developments, including attacks directed at Saudi Arabia.
Reports indicate that nearly 500 members of parliament have asked to participate in the debate, suggesting that further sessions could take place before lawmakers reach a final decision through a vote.
Deputy Parliament Speaker Assem el-Gazzar said more than 100 lawmakers had delivered remarks during the first two meetings, with most backing authorization for Sisi to deploy Egyptian forces to protect Saudi territory.
Despite the support expressed by many lawmakers for the proposal, el-Gazzar emphasized that Egypt continued to prioritize diplomatic efforts as its main means of preserving peace.
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