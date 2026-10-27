Steinmeier Begins China State Visit to Strengthen Bilateral Ties
(MENAFN) German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier began a state visit to China on Tuesday, marking his first trip of this kind to the country since 2018. The visit is scheduled to continue through Oct. 31 following an invitation from Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Steinmeier arrived in Hefei, the capital of Anhui province in eastern China, as shown in footage released by Chinese state media.
His itinerary includes a visit to Volkswagen China Technology Company and a tour of a sustainable urban development project. He is then expected to travel by high-speed train to Yixian county in Anhui province.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning described Steinmeier earlier this week as an “old friend of the Chinese people,” adding that the German president has “actively contributed to the development of China-Germany relations.”
During the visit to Beijing, Xi is scheduled to meet with Steinmeier for talks. Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, are also expected to meet the German president to discuss bilateral relations and other issues of shared interest, Mao said.
“We hope to work with the German side to take this visit as an opportunity to cement mutual trust, deepen cooperation, and seek joint innovation so as to make greater progress in bilateral relations, contribute to steady and sustained growth of China-Europe relations, and bring fresh energy to the world,” the spokeswoman said.
China and Germany established diplomatic relations in 1972, marking 54 years of ties in 2026. Their bilateral trade reached $211.11 billion in 2025.
Steinmeier arrived in Hefei, the capital of Anhui province in eastern China, as shown in footage released by Chinese state media.
His itinerary includes a visit to Volkswagen China Technology Company and a tour of a sustainable urban development project. He is then expected to travel by high-speed train to Yixian county in Anhui province.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning described Steinmeier earlier this week as an “old friend of the Chinese people,” adding that the German president has “actively contributed to the development of China-Germany relations.”
During the visit to Beijing, Xi is scheduled to meet with Steinmeier for talks. Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Zhao Leji, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, are also expected to meet the German president to discuss bilateral relations and other issues of shared interest, Mao said.
“We hope to work with the German side to take this visit as an opportunity to cement mutual trust, deepen cooperation, and seek joint innovation so as to make greater progress in bilateral relations, contribute to steady and sustained growth of China-Europe relations, and bring fresh energy to the world,” the spokeswoman said.
China and Germany established diplomatic relations in 1972, marking 54 years of ties in 2026. Their bilateral trade reached $211.11 billion in 2025.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment