Chinese Brands End Mbappe Partnerships Over Controversial Remarks
(MENAFN) Chinese companies have terminated their commercial partnerships with Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe following remarks attributed to the French footballer that were criticized as "hurting national sentiments."
The controversy emerged after a video circulated online in which Mbappe appeared to describe his favorite meme as "the one where they put my face on a Chinese dictator (Mao Zedong)," adding that it amused him and that he shared it with friends. The authenticity of the video has not been independently verified.
Dongpeng Beverage Group announced Tuesday that it was ending its contractual relationship with Mbappe, according to reports from Chinese media.
The company expressed strong opposition to conduct it considered offensive to national sentiment, declaring that it had "zero tolerance" for such behavior.
Mbappe had served as the public face of Bushuila, Dongpeng's electrolyte drink brand, as part of the company's marketing activities.
The decision followed criticism of the footballer's alleged comments, which gained attention on Chinese social media and prompted reactions from organizations and commercial partners.
Earlier on Monday, Chinese football platform Dongqiudi said Mbappe had made inappropriate remarks about China during a recent interview. The platform criticized the alleged comments, saying they "hurt the feelings of China and the Chinese people."
Mengniu, one of China's largest dairy producers, has also ended its cooperation with the French international over the controversy, according to reports.
The company stated that it would not tolerate "words or actions that hurt the feelings of the Chinese people," explaining its position amid the backlash surrounding the alleged remarks.
The decisions by Dongpeng Beverage Group and Mengniu represent a setback for Mbappe's commercial relationships in China, where international sports figures frequently collaborate with consumer brands to promote beverages, food products and other goods.
However, the controversy remains tied to a video whose authenticity has not been independently confirmed. The available reports did not provide further details about the circumstances in which the alleged comments were made or whether Mbappe had issued a response to the companies' decisions.
The controversy emerged after a video circulated online in which Mbappe appeared to describe his favorite meme as "the one where they put my face on a Chinese dictator (Mao Zedong)," adding that it amused him and that he shared it with friends. The authenticity of the video has not been independently verified.
Dongpeng Beverage Group announced Tuesday that it was ending its contractual relationship with Mbappe, according to reports from Chinese media.
The company expressed strong opposition to conduct it considered offensive to national sentiment, declaring that it had "zero tolerance" for such behavior.
Mbappe had served as the public face of Bushuila, Dongpeng's electrolyte drink brand, as part of the company's marketing activities.
The decision followed criticism of the footballer's alleged comments, which gained attention on Chinese social media and prompted reactions from organizations and commercial partners.
Earlier on Monday, Chinese football platform Dongqiudi said Mbappe had made inappropriate remarks about China during a recent interview. The platform criticized the alleged comments, saying they "hurt the feelings of China and the Chinese people."
Mengniu, one of China's largest dairy producers, has also ended its cooperation with the French international over the controversy, according to reports.
The company stated that it would not tolerate "words or actions that hurt the feelings of the Chinese people," explaining its position amid the backlash surrounding the alleged remarks.
The decisions by Dongpeng Beverage Group and Mengniu represent a setback for Mbappe's commercial relationships in China, where international sports figures frequently collaborate with consumer brands to promote beverages, food products and other goods.
However, the controversy remains tied to a video whose authenticity has not been independently confirmed. The available reports did not provide further details about the circumstances in which the alleged comments were made or whether Mbappe had issued a response to the companies' decisions.
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