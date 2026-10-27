Macron Warns Protests Remain High-Risk as Unions Prepare Mobilization
(MENAFN) French President Emmanuel Macron cautions that the coming Saturday could pose significant security challenges as protest activity continues and trade unions prepare for nationwide demonstrations scheduled for Oct. 31.
"We know that next Saturday is still a high-risk day. We know that Nov. 5 will see a day of national mobilization involving all the trade unions, and there are also the other Saturdays ahead," Macron told reporters during his visit to Marseille.
Macron stressed that recurring demonstrations every Saturday were "not inevitable," emphasizing that authorities would maintain security measures to safeguard citizens, public and private property, as well as urban centers.
The French president also said he had instructed the government to address the "legitimate demands at the root of this social movement." He noted that Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu was scheduled to hold discussions with representatives of the high school community later that day.
Macron indicated that the meeting could lead to "significant announcements and progress aimed at bringing about changes now and launching initiatives in the very short term," signaling the government's intention to respond promptly to protesters' concerns.
“We will do the same with trade unions and employers’ organizations, and so all of this must gradually return to normal, with respect," Macron added.
He also admitted that security forces had been insufficient during the demonstrations on Oct. 17, acknowledging that the events "had not been anticipated."
"We know that next Saturday is still a high-risk day. We know that Nov. 5 will see a day of national mobilization involving all the trade unions, and there are also the other Saturdays ahead," Macron told reporters during his visit to Marseille.
Macron stressed that recurring demonstrations every Saturday were "not inevitable," emphasizing that authorities would maintain security measures to safeguard citizens, public and private property, as well as urban centers.
The French president also said he had instructed the government to address the "legitimate demands at the root of this social movement." He noted that Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu was scheduled to hold discussions with representatives of the high school community later that day.
Macron indicated that the meeting could lead to "significant announcements and progress aimed at bringing about changes now and launching initiatives in the very short term," signaling the government's intention to respond promptly to protesters' concerns.
“We will do the same with trade unions and employers’ organizations, and so all of this must gradually return to normal, with respect," Macron added.
He also admitted that security forces had been insufficient during the demonstrations on Oct. 17, acknowledging that the events "had not been anticipated."
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