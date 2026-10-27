Turkish, Saudi, Pakistani Chiefs Hold Tehran Security Talks
(MENAFN) Top security and defense officials from Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan held high-level talks in Iran’s capital on Monday, as tensions climb over the US-Israel war with Iran.
Turkish National Intelligence Organization chief Ibrahim Kalin, Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, according to information from security sources.
Kalin met the three Iranian officials in Tehran alongside the Saudi and Pakistani delegations, the sources said.
Discussions centered on resolving security flashpoints in Palestine, Lebanon, the Strait of Hormuz and Yemen. Participants stressed regional ownership, collective resilience, joint deterrence and trust-building. Negotiations between the US and Iran were also on the agenda.
The officials also underscored the need to deepen regional cooperation, solidarity and collective security under the Mecca Defense Alliance, a bloc formed in August by Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.
The visit extends Kalin’s string of high-level contacts in Iran. It comes as Türkiye plays an active mediation role in regional crises.
Turkish National Intelligence Organization chief Ibrahim Kalin, Saudi Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and Pakistani Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, according to information from security sources.
Kalin met the three Iranian officials in Tehran alongside the Saudi and Pakistani delegations, the sources said.
Discussions centered on resolving security flashpoints in Palestine, Lebanon, the Strait of Hormuz and Yemen. Participants stressed regional ownership, collective resilience, joint deterrence and trust-building. Negotiations between the US and Iran were also on the agenda.
The officials also underscored the need to deepen regional cooperation, solidarity and collective security under the Mecca Defense Alliance, a bloc formed in August by Türkiye, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.
The visit extends Kalin’s string of high-level contacts in Iran. It comes as Türkiye plays an active mediation role in regional crises.
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