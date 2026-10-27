Jay-Z Picks Himself for Super Bowl LXI Halftime Show
(MENAFN) Jay-Z will perform at the Super Bowl LXI halftime show on Feb. 14, 2027, announcing Monday night that he picked himself for the slot on a sports television network and across multiple online platforms.
The rap mogul’s company, Roc Nation, has selected the halftime acts for the National Football League (NFL) since a 2019 partnership. That makes Jay-Z the architect of his own booking for the biggest television event in the United States, which drew 125.5 million viewers in 2026, according to a leading TV audience measurement firm.
“From Reasonable Doubt to standing on the Super Bowl Halftime stage, this has been a journey,” said Jay-Z in a news release. “Thirty years of music, work, and culture on the world’s biggest stage. This run continues to be a dream come true.”
The 56-year-old will take the stage on Valentine’s Day at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, home to the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the move has “been years in the making.”
“For several years, we’ve had the privilege of working closely with Jay-Z and Roc Nation, and I’ve seen the extraordinary impact he has had on the Super Bowl Halftime Show,” Goodell said in a statement.
“When we first reached an agreement with Roc Nation to produce the show, I had just one request: that Jay-Z take the stage himself one day, whenever the moment felt right to him,” Goodell continued. “I couldn’t be more excited for fans around the world to experience the artistry, creativity and cultural impact he will bring to the Super Bowl stage.”
Jay-Z has not said whether special guests will join him, but speculation is already building that his wife, Beyoncé, could appear.
Beyoncé has two halftime shows to her name. She headlined in 2013 and returned in 2016 alongside Coldplay and Bruno Mars. She also sang the American national anthem at Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2001 in her hometown of Houston.
The most recent rapper to headline the halftime show was Kendrick Lamar two years ago, who brought out special guest SZA. Other rappers to perform at halftime this decade include Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Lil Jon.
Puerto Rican music star Bad Bunny performed at last year’s Super Bowl halftime show.
The rap mogul’s company, Roc Nation, has selected the halftime acts for the National Football League (NFL) since a 2019 partnership. That makes Jay-Z the architect of his own booking for the biggest television event in the United States, which drew 125.5 million viewers in 2026, according to a leading TV audience measurement firm.
“From Reasonable Doubt to standing on the Super Bowl Halftime stage, this has been a journey,” said Jay-Z in a news release. “Thirty years of music, work, and culture on the world’s biggest stage. This run continues to be a dream come true.”
The 56-year-old will take the stage on Valentine’s Day at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, home to the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers.
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the move has “been years in the making.”
“For several years, we’ve had the privilege of working closely with Jay-Z and Roc Nation, and I’ve seen the extraordinary impact he has had on the Super Bowl Halftime Show,” Goodell said in a statement.
“When we first reached an agreement with Roc Nation to produce the show, I had just one request: that Jay-Z take the stage himself one day, whenever the moment felt right to him,” Goodell continued. “I couldn’t be more excited for fans around the world to experience the artistry, creativity and cultural impact he will bring to the Super Bowl stage.”
Jay-Z has not said whether special guests will join him, but speculation is already building that his wife, Beyoncé, could appear.
Beyoncé has two halftime shows to her name. She headlined in 2013 and returned in 2016 alongside Coldplay and Bruno Mars. She also sang the American national anthem at Super Bowl XXXVIII in 2001 in her hometown of Houston.
The most recent rapper to headline the halftime show was Kendrick Lamar two years ago, who brought out special guest SZA. Other rappers to perform at halftime this decade include Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre and Lil Jon.
Puerto Rican music star Bad Bunny performed at last year’s Super Bowl halftime show.
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