Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
UAE Crown Prince Lands in Ottawa to Deepen Canada Ties

UAE Crown Prince Lands in Ottawa to Deepen Canada Ties


Date: 2026-10-27 03:44:41

(MENAFN) Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, touched down in the Canadian capital on Tuesday for an official visit designed to reinforce relations and widen cooperation between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Canada.

Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand greeted him on arrival at Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport, according to the UAE’s state news agency, a government-run wire service.

Sheikh Khaled is due to hold talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The agenda centers on tightening bilateral ties, advancing the strategic partnership between the two nations and broadening collaboration in priority sectors.

MENAFN27102026000045017169ID1111870923


MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search