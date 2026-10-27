UAE Crown Prince Lands in Ottawa to Deepen Canada Ties
(MENAFN) Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, touched down in the Canadian capital on Tuesday for an official visit designed to reinforce relations and widen cooperation between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Canada.
Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand greeted him on arrival at Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport, according to the UAE’s state news agency, a government-run wire service.
Sheikh Khaled is due to hold talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The agenda centers on tightening bilateral ties, advancing the strategic partnership between the two nations and broadening collaboration in priority sectors.
Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand greeted him on arrival at Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport, according to the UAE’s state news agency, a government-run wire service.
Sheikh Khaled is due to hold talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. The agenda centers on tightening bilateral ties, advancing the strategic partnership between the two nations and broadening collaboration in priority sectors.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment