Israel Votes: Opposition Urges Mass Turnout to Oust Netanyahu
(MENAFN) Israelis headed to the polls Tuesday in parliamentary elections that opposition leaders are framing as a decisive chance to end Benjamin Netanyahu’s time in power, and they are pressing supporters to vote in force.
Polling stations opened at 7 am local time (0500GMT) and will close at 10 pm (2000GMT).
Avigdor Lieberman, a former defense minister who leads the opposition Yisrael Beiteinu party, called on voters to close out the Netanyahu era. Posting on US social media company X, he also referred to ultra-Orthodox religious groups, known as the Haredim.
“Vote. Let’s put an end to the Netanyahu era and the rule of the Haredim,” Lieberman wrote on US social media company X, referring to ultra-Orthodox religious groups.
Gadi Eisenkot, a former army chief who heads the opposition Yashar party, argued that unseating the prime minister depends on his party finishing first. He insisted it must become Israel’s largest political force for change to happen.
“There is only one path to achieving change and replacing Netanyahu, and that is the Yashar path,” Eisenkot wrote on X.
Both Eisenkot and Netanyahu reject creating a Palestinian state, despite UN resolutions backing a two-state solution.
Gilad Kariv, a lawmaker with the opposition Democrats party, also urged citizens to vote, calling the election a chance for political change.
“Today, we are taking the struggle we have waged over the past four years to the ballot box,” Kariv wrote on X.
He described Election Day as “the beginning of four years of hope.”
Kariv further cautioned that Netanyahu and his allies would try to sabotage the vote with disinformation.
“In the coming hours, Netanyahu and his associates will flood you with fake news and misleading messages in an attempt to undermine the elections by spreading lies and illusions,” he said.
“Our response must be a massive turnout at the polls,” he added.
Netanyahu has led Israel’s right-wing government since late December 2022, a coalition widely described as the most far-right in the country’s history.
The stakes are especially high for the 76-year-old prime minister, who is on trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust. A conviction could carry a prison sentence.
Netanyahu has also been wanted by the International Criminal Court since 2024 over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity against Palestinians during Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip, which the original report characterizes as genocidal. More than 74,000 people have been killed there since October 2023.
Polling stations opened at 7 am local time (0500GMT) and will close at 10 pm (2000GMT).
Avigdor Lieberman, a former defense minister who leads the opposition Yisrael Beiteinu party, called on voters to close out the Netanyahu era. Posting on US social media company X, he also referred to ultra-Orthodox religious groups, known as the Haredim.
“Vote. Let’s put an end to the Netanyahu era and the rule of the Haredim,” Lieberman wrote on US social media company X, referring to ultra-Orthodox religious groups.
Gadi Eisenkot, a former army chief who heads the opposition Yashar party, argued that unseating the prime minister depends on his party finishing first. He insisted it must become Israel’s largest political force for change to happen.
“There is only one path to achieving change and replacing Netanyahu, and that is the Yashar path,” Eisenkot wrote on X.
Both Eisenkot and Netanyahu reject creating a Palestinian state, despite UN resolutions backing a two-state solution.
Gilad Kariv, a lawmaker with the opposition Democrats party, also urged citizens to vote, calling the election a chance for political change.
“Today, we are taking the struggle we have waged over the past four years to the ballot box,” Kariv wrote on X.
He described Election Day as “the beginning of four years of hope.”
Kariv further cautioned that Netanyahu and his allies would try to sabotage the vote with disinformation.
“In the coming hours, Netanyahu and his associates will flood you with fake news and misleading messages in an attempt to undermine the elections by spreading lies and illusions,” he said.
“Our response must be a massive turnout at the polls,” he added.
Netanyahu has led Israel’s right-wing government since late December 2022, a coalition widely described as the most far-right in the country’s history.
The stakes are especially high for the 76-year-old prime minister, who is on trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust. A conviction could carry a prison sentence.
Netanyahu has also been wanted by the International Criminal Court since 2024 over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity against Palestinians during Israel’s war on the Gaza Strip, which the original report characterizes as genocidal. More than 74,000 people have been killed there since October 2023.
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