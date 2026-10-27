Israel Faces Four Possible Scenarios for Forming Next Government
(MENAFN) Israel could face four potential outcomes in forming its next government if neither Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu nor opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot secures sufficient parliamentary support to establish a governing coalition following Tuesday's general election, an Israeli politics expert said.
Opinion polls suggest that neither Netanyahu, who leads the Likud party, nor Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, is likely to secure the 61 seats needed for their respective political blocs to form a government.
Israel operates as a single electoral district, with voters choosing party lists to elect representatives to the 120-member Knesset, the country's parliament.
The prime minister is not elected directly by the public. Instead, the position must be held by a member of parliament who can secure the support of at least 61 lawmakers, giving the government the necessary parliamentary backing.
Because individual parties rarely win an outright majority, Israeli governments are generally established through coalitions involving several parties whose political positions and priorities are sufficiently aligned to govern together.
Wadie Abu Nassar, an expert on Israeli politics, outlined four possible scenarios for the formation of the next government in comments to media.
“The first scenario is that Netanyahu or Eisenkot manages to form a regular government through a coalition with parties that win seats in the polls,” Abu Nassar said.
He assessed this possibility as “difficult” because current polling projections indicate that neither Netanyahu's bloc nor the opposition camp is expected to reach the 61-seat threshold independently.
Nevertheless, Abu Nassar said the possibility remained open, particularly as political negotiations could alter the balance of support after the results become clear.
“Still, this scenario cannot be completely ruled out, particularly amid reports that Eisenkot is trying to win over lawmakers from the Haredi parties to support a government he would form,” he added.
The potential effort to secure backing from lawmakers associated with ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties could become an important factor in post-election negotiations. If successful, such support could help Eisenkot assemble a coalition that would otherwise fall short of a parliamentary majority.
The election's outcome will therefore depend not only on the number of seats won by the main political blocs, but also on their ability to negotiate agreements with smaller parties and individual lawmakers.
With neither side currently projected to secure enough seats on its own, coalition negotiations are expected to play a central role in determining who will lead the next government.
The remaining three scenarios identified by Abu Nassar were not included in the available portion of his remarks.
Opinion polls suggest that neither Netanyahu, who leads the Likud party, nor Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, is likely to secure the 61 seats needed for their respective political blocs to form a government.
Israel operates as a single electoral district, with voters choosing party lists to elect representatives to the 120-member Knesset, the country's parliament.
The prime minister is not elected directly by the public. Instead, the position must be held by a member of parliament who can secure the support of at least 61 lawmakers, giving the government the necessary parliamentary backing.
Because individual parties rarely win an outright majority, Israeli governments are generally established through coalitions involving several parties whose political positions and priorities are sufficiently aligned to govern together.
Wadie Abu Nassar, an expert on Israeli politics, outlined four possible scenarios for the formation of the next government in comments to media.
“The first scenario is that Netanyahu or Eisenkot manages to form a regular government through a coalition with parties that win seats in the polls,” Abu Nassar said.
He assessed this possibility as “difficult” because current polling projections indicate that neither Netanyahu's bloc nor the opposition camp is expected to reach the 61-seat threshold independently.
Nevertheless, Abu Nassar said the possibility remained open, particularly as political negotiations could alter the balance of support after the results become clear.
“Still, this scenario cannot be completely ruled out, particularly amid reports that Eisenkot is trying to win over lawmakers from the Haredi parties to support a government he would form,” he added.
The potential effort to secure backing from lawmakers associated with ultra-Orthodox Jewish parties could become an important factor in post-election negotiations. If successful, such support could help Eisenkot assemble a coalition that would otherwise fall short of a parliamentary majority.
The election's outcome will therefore depend not only on the number of seats won by the main political blocs, but also on their ability to negotiate agreements with smaller parties and individual lawmakers.
With neither side currently projected to secure enough seats on its own, coalition negotiations are expected to play a central role in determining who will lead the next government.
The remaining three scenarios identified by Abu Nassar were not included in the available portion of his remarks.
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