Israeli Opposition Urges High Turnout to Oust Netanyahu
(MENAFN) Israeli opposition leaders called on voters Tuesday to participate in large numbers in the country's parliamentary elections, presenting strong turnout as essential to ending Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's time in power.
Polling stations opened at 7 am local time (0500GMT), with voting scheduled to continue until 10 pm (2000GMT).
Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the opposition Yisrael Beiteinu party and a former defense minister, urged Israelis to cast their ballots to bring Netanyahu's political era to a close.
“Vote. Let’s put an end to the Netanyahu era and the rule of the Haredim,” Lieberman wrote on X, referring to ultra-Orthodox Jewish religious groups.
Netanyahu has led Israel's current right-wing government since late December 2022. His administration has been described as the most far-right in the country's history.
Gadi Eisenkot, head of the opposition Yashar party and a former chief of staff of the Israeli military, also called for political change, arguing that his party needed to emerge as the country's largest political force to replace Netanyahu.
“There is only one path to achieving change and replacing Netanyahu, and that is the Yashar path,” Eisenkot wrote on X.
He emphasized that securing the largest share of political support was necessary for his party to bring about a change in government.
Despite their opposition to Netanyahu's leadership, both Eisenkot and the prime minister oppose the establishment of a Palestinian state, despite United Nations resolutions supporting a two-state solution.
Gilad Kariv, a lawmaker from the opposition Democrats party, separately encouraged Israelis to vote, describing the election as an opportunity to advance political change after years of opposition activity.
“Today, we are taking the struggle we have waged over the past four years to the ballot box,” Kariv wrote on X.
He characterized Election Day as “the beginning of four years of hope.”
Kariv also cautioned that Netanyahu and his political allies could attempt to weaken confidence in the electoral process by circulating false or misleading information during the voting period.
“In the coming hours, Netanyahu and his associates will flood you with fake news and misleading messages in an attempt to undermine the elections by spreading lies and illusions,” he said.
“Our response must be a massive turnout at the polls,” he added.
The election is being closely watched because of its potential implications for Netanyahu's political future. The 76-year-old prime minister is standing trial on corruption charges that include bribery, fraud and breach of trust. A conviction could carry the possibility of imprisonment.
Netanyahu has also been subject to an International Criminal Court arrest warrant since 2024 over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity connected to Israel's military campaign in the Gaza Strip.
More than 74,000 people have been killed in Gaza since October 2023, according to the figures cited in the report.
With opposition figures urging voters to turn out in large numbers, the election represents a significant contest over Israel's political leadership, the future direction of its government and the country's wider domestic and regional policies.
Polling stations opened at 7 am local time (0500GMT), with voting scheduled to continue until 10 pm (2000GMT).
Avigdor Lieberman, leader of the opposition Yisrael Beiteinu party and a former defense minister, urged Israelis to cast their ballots to bring Netanyahu's political era to a close.
“Vote. Let’s put an end to the Netanyahu era and the rule of the Haredim,” Lieberman wrote on X, referring to ultra-Orthodox Jewish religious groups.
Netanyahu has led Israel's current right-wing government since late December 2022. His administration has been described as the most far-right in the country's history.
Gadi Eisenkot, head of the opposition Yashar party and a former chief of staff of the Israeli military, also called for political change, arguing that his party needed to emerge as the country's largest political force to replace Netanyahu.
“There is only one path to achieving change and replacing Netanyahu, and that is the Yashar path,” Eisenkot wrote on X.
He emphasized that securing the largest share of political support was necessary for his party to bring about a change in government.
Despite their opposition to Netanyahu's leadership, both Eisenkot and the prime minister oppose the establishment of a Palestinian state, despite United Nations resolutions supporting a two-state solution.
Gilad Kariv, a lawmaker from the opposition Democrats party, separately encouraged Israelis to vote, describing the election as an opportunity to advance political change after years of opposition activity.
“Today, we are taking the struggle we have waged over the past four years to the ballot box,” Kariv wrote on X.
He characterized Election Day as “the beginning of four years of hope.”
Kariv also cautioned that Netanyahu and his political allies could attempt to weaken confidence in the electoral process by circulating false or misleading information during the voting period.
“In the coming hours, Netanyahu and his associates will flood you with fake news and misleading messages in an attempt to undermine the elections by spreading lies and illusions,” he said.
“Our response must be a massive turnout at the polls,” he added.
The election is being closely watched because of its potential implications for Netanyahu's political future. The 76-year-old prime minister is standing trial on corruption charges that include bribery, fraud and breach of trust. A conviction could carry the possibility of imprisonment.
Netanyahu has also been subject to an International Criminal Court arrest warrant since 2024 over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity connected to Israel's military campaign in the Gaza Strip.
More than 74,000 people have been killed in Gaza since October 2023, according to the figures cited in the report.
With opposition figures urging voters to turn out in large numbers, the election represents a significant contest over Israel's political leadership, the future direction of its government and the country's wider domestic and regional policies.
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