Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Begins Official Visit to Canada
(MENAFN) Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in Ottawa on Tuesday for an official visit focused on strengthening ties between the United Arab Emirates and Canada while expanding cooperation across key sectors.
The crown prince was welcomed at Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport by Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, according to reports from the UAE's state news agency.
During his stay, Sheikh Khaled is expected to hold talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on ways to deepen bilateral relations, advance the strategic partnership between the two countries and broaden collaboration in areas of mutual interest.
The discussions are expected to build on existing ties between the UAE and Canada, with both sides seeking opportunities to strengthen engagement and develop further avenues for cooperation.
Sheikh Khaled is accompanied by a senior Emirati delegation representing several major areas of government policy, including industry, international cooperation, foreign trade and investment.
The delegation includes UAE Industry Minister Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy, Foreign Trade Minister Thani Al Zeyoudi and Investment Minister Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi.
The participation of senior officials from these sectors reflects the broad scope of the visit, which comes as the two countries continue to develop their economic relationship and explore additional opportunities for investment and commercial cooperation.
The visit also provides an opportunity for officials from both countries to discuss shared priorities and identify ways to strengthen their strategic partnership through continued dialogue and closer coordination.
The UAE and Canada have been expanding their economic and investment cooperation, providing a foundation for further engagement during the crown prince's visit. Further details about the meetings and potential outcomes were not included in the initial announcement.
The crown prince was welcomed at Ottawa Macdonald-Cartier International Airport by Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand, according to reports from the UAE's state news agency.
During his stay, Sheikh Khaled is expected to hold talks with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on ways to deepen bilateral relations, advance the strategic partnership between the two countries and broaden collaboration in areas of mutual interest.
The discussions are expected to build on existing ties between the UAE and Canada, with both sides seeking opportunities to strengthen engagement and develop further avenues for cooperation.
Sheikh Khaled is accompanied by a senior Emirati delegation representing several major areas of government policy, including industry, international cooperation, foreign trade and investment.
The delegation includes UAE Industry Minister Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy, Foreign Trade Minister Thani Al Zeyoudi and Investment Minister Mohamed Hassan Al Suwaidi.
The participation of senior officials from these sectors reflects the broad scope of the visit, which comes as the two countries continue to develop their economic relationship and explore additional opportunities for investment and commercial cooperation.
The visit also provides an opportunity for officials from both countries to discuss shared priorities and identify ways to strengthen their strategic partnership through continued dialogue and closer coordination.
The UAE and Canada have been expanding their economic and investment cooperation, providing a foundation for further engagement during the crown prince's visit. Further details about the meetings and potential outcomes were not included in the initial announcement.
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